First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund Comments on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM ) is a leader in the North America storage and information management market. With a large base of recurring storage rental revenues, Iron Mountain is a fairly stable business, in our view. Though the company’s bond traded slightly lower on the quarter, it had only a minor impact on portfolio performance.

Sydnee Gatewood

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg