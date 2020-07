First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund Comments on Meredith Corp

Meredith ( NYSE:MDP ), an Iowa-based media conglomerate, issued new senior secured notes during the quarter that subordinated the unsecured notes we own, negatively impacting their value. Separately, Moody’s downgraded Meredith on expectations for ongoing negative impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic on media and entertainment companies.

Sydnee Gatewood

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg