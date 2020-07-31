Mastering the GuruFocus Site, Episode 4

In the fourth installment of the “Mastering the GuruFocus Site” series, we go over how to use the Guru and Insider data pages to search for stocks that are popular among these two groups that have an edge when it comes to investing.

The series will consist of 12 short videos (approximately three to five minutes each) meant to provide users with everything they need to know about how to navigate the GuruFocus site quickly, efficiently and to full effect.

Throughout the series, we have made every effort to provide answers to the questions that new users most frequently ask us about. This isn’t a cut-and-dry manufacturer’s instruction book; we have taken the input we have received from GuruFocus users and used it to create a quick and comprehensive introductory series.

In the next episode, “Part of the Portfolio,” we will be taking a look at both Guru portfolios and the incredibly useful “My Portfolio” feature available to GuruFocus users. Stay tuned!

Text version:

Hello, welcome to GuruFocus! This is the fourth episode of “Mastering the GuruFocus Site,” a series designed to help you learn your way around at GuruFocus.com.

In this episode, we will take a look at the data that GuruFocus provides on the investing activities of gurus and company insiders.

One common question we get from users is, “How do you find which stocks gurus are buying?” That’s a good question, and the answer depends on whether you want to find the data on a specific guru or if you’re looking for consensus picks.

Our information about guru trades and holdings can be found under the Gurus tab. Clicking on any of the links in the first column will take you to the Guru data page. Here, we have a variety of ways to sort gurus by their holdings or holdings by their gurus.

The Guru Statistics section includes the List of Gurus, which allows you to sort gurus based on things like their name and number of stocks owned. The scoreboard shows which gurus have achieved the best returns, while the portfolios page shows who has updated their portfolio most recently.

Under Guru Stocks, we’ve got real-time picks, sector picks, the top 10 holdings of each Guru, things like that.

Now, the Guru Picks section is often overlooked, but I think it’s one of the most useful sections on the site. The Hot Picks feature lets you screen for stocks that have been commonly bought or sold by gurus over a specific time frame. It also lets you weed out stocks that have been sold just as much as they’ve been bought.

The aggregated portfolios feature allows you to select your favorite gurus and see which holdings are the most popular among them. The Consensus Picks page is similar, but here it is easier to search for the common holdings of all gurus on the Premium or Premium Plus lists, or all the gurus you have saved to your “My Gurus” list.

At the bottom, we have the trends category, which shows things like industry trends and geographic trends. These pages will show you things like which industries and countries gurus have been investing in. If you are interested in ETFs or options, you can also find that data here.

Shifting gears, let’s take a look at the data on company insiders. We can choose to search all insider trades, or narrow the field to just CEO or CFO trades, or take a look at insider clusters (as in stocks that have been bought by multiple insiders).

For our example, let’s go to all insider trades, set the type to “buy” and set the time range to the month of July. We can also narrow the results further by looking only at stocks that are trading within 10% of their 52-week lows, and then we get our results!

Another thing you might have noticed is that up in the top to the right of the search bar, there is a list of the pages you have visited recently. This functions as a quick-access history bar, so if, for example, you decide there’s no useful info on the insider trades and want to go back to the Options Holdings of Gurus, you can navigate back quickly and easily.

That’s all for this video! Next time, we will be diving into portfolios, so stay tuned.

That's all for this video! Next time, we will be diving into portfolios, so stay tuned.

Disclosure: Author owns no shares in any of the stocks mentioned. The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Investors should always conduct their own careful research and/or consult registered investment advisors before taking action in the stock market.

