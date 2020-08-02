Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus insider data, these are the largest CEO buys of the past week.

Franchise Group

Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) CEO and 10% owner Brian Randall Kahn bought 400,000 shares on July 30 for an average price of $23.25. Since then, the share price has increased by 5.38%.

Franchise Group is a personal services company that provides retail federal and state income tax preparation services and related tax settlement products. The vast majority of these offices operate in the United States under the Liberty Tax Service and SiempreTax+ brand names. Liberty Tax also provides online do-it-yourself tax programs within the U.S. The company derives most of its revenue from franchise fees, royalties and advertising fees related to its franchise locations. The sale of financial products and tax preparation service fees also contribute to sizable percentages of the company's total income. Liberty Tax also operates a smaller portfolio of wholly-owned company offices.

The company has a market cap of $964.35 million; its shares traded at $24.50 as of July 31.

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $61.90 million, compared to $38.19 million for the prior-year quarter.

Intel

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares on July 24 for an average price of $50. Since then, the stock has declined 4.54%.

Intel is one of the world's largest chipmakers. It designs and manufactures microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors. It is also the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. While Intel's server processor business has benefited from the shift to the cloud, the company has also been expanding into new adjacencies as the personal computer market has declined.

The company has a market cap of $203 billion; its shares traded at $47.73 with a price-earnings ratio of 8.77 as of July 31.

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $5.1 billion compared to $4.2 for the second quarter of 2019.

Executive Vice President and General Manager of Data Platforms Group Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares on July 31 at a price of $48.18. The stock has slid 0.93% since then.

Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Chairman and CEO George Makris Jr. bought 10,000 shares on July 28 at a price of $16.72. Since then, the share price has decreased by 0.78%.

Simmons First National is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in providing banking services. The company's loan portfolio comprises construction, single-family residential and commercial loans; non-real estate loans, nonaccrual and past due loans; and credit card loans, student loans and other consumer loans. It also offers trust services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance, consumer finance and small business administration lending.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion; its shares traded at $16.59 with a price-earnings ratio of 6.56 as of July 31.

Net income was $58.8 million for the quarter ended June 30 compared to net income of $55.6 million for the same period in 2019.

Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Chairman and CEO Paul B. Murphy Jr. bought 15,000 shares on July 27 at a price of $8.15. The stock has fallen 4.17% since then.

Cadence Bancorp is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking and mortgage finance services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners and retail customers.

The company has a market cap of $983.52 million; its shares traded at $7.81 as of July 31.

Net loss for the quarter ended June 30 was $56.1 million, compared to net income of $48.3 million for the prior-year quarter.

Director J. Thomas Wiley Jr. sold 50,000 shares on July 27 at a price of $8.14. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 4.05%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) President and CEO Alan B. Miller bought 1,500 shares on July 30 at a price of $68.31. Since thenk, the share price has climbed 1.86%.

Universal Health Realty is a health care REIT, with a property portfolio spanning hospitals, acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, free-standing emergency departments, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings and child-care centers. Over half of its properties are located in Arizona, Nevada and Texas.

The company has a market cap of $958.09 million. Its shares traded at $69.58 with a price-earnings ratio of 48.66 as of July 31.

Second-quarter net income was $4.7 million, compared to $4.3 million for the year-ago quarter.

Director Robert F. McCadden bought 1,000 shares on July 30 at a price of $68.33. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 1.83%.

For the complete list of stocks bought by their company CEOs, go to CEO Buys.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.