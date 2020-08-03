Francisco Garcia Parames Comments on Teekay LNG

We have explained the investment theory in Teekay LNG (NYSE:TGP) (5.6% of the portfolio), engaging in the maritime transportation of liquified natural gas through long-term contracts, on numerous occasions since it commenced in 2017. In recent months, progress in the execution of the company has been notable and completely according to plan. The main progress was:









Completion of the growth programme, which increased the size of the company by approximately 60%, all with very long-term contracts

Beginning of accelerated debt repayment due to the substantial increase in cash generation once the growth phase has been concluded.

An increased quarterly dividend from $0.14 per share to $0.19 in May 2019 (+35% rise), and more recently to $0.25 per share in May 2020 (+31% rise), a cumulative dividend rise of 78% in a little more than a year.

The simplification of the corporate structure with the recent elimination of the “IDRs” (asymmetric remuneration mechanism in favour of the parent, which was not considered by the market).



