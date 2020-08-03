  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (2424) 

Francisco Garcia Parames Comments on Babcock International

Guru stock highlight

August 03, 2020 | About: LSE:BAB -0.89%

Babcock International (LSE:BAB) (3.9%), the second largest supplier of defence services in the United Kingdom and leader in emergency services through aircraft in Western Europe, Canada and Australia, is a company with clear competitive advantages (unique assets, exchange costs and economies of scale) and scantly cyclical (with 80% of its contracts at long term), which was affected in 2020 by the obligatory stoppages imposed by the governments.

In emergencies, with governments asking their citizens not to leave their homes, the number of accidents fell and the use of salvage, rescue and health services dropped. Consequently, margins will shrink this year, because they have had to continue paying the helicopter leases. Fortunately, per contract they receive compensation for installed capacity and value will be destroyed. Also, in defence services, part of the military training was postponed and in the maintenance services for military assets, productivity has fallen. This will have an impact on the savings which Babcock traditionally obtains from the British Defence Ministry and, consequently, margins will also be reduced in this business this year.

Once again, the important thing here is to discern that they are not cyclical businesses, although as a result of the quarantine periods they may seem to be at first sight. This market is reacting in an exaggerated manner to temporary problems that clearly do not affect their business in the medium term: there will continue to be accidents and it will be necessary to continue maintaining the armed forces. Accordingly, while our valuation falls by 10%, Babcock listing has fallen by 50% this year, from already cheap levels. Currently, companies with businesses comparable to those of Babcock, which, in our opinion, are not expensive, are trading at multiples between two and three times higher. We consider that Babcock listing should more than triple in the coming years.

From Francisco Garcia Parames (Trades, Portfolio)' Cobas Asset Management's second-quarter 2020 shareholder letter.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)