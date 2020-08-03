Francisco Garcia Parames Comments on Applus

Applus (XMAD:APPS) (1.1%), one of the new companies in the portfolio, stands out for being the world leader in terms of the inspection, verification and control of infrastructure related with oil and gas, with special implementation in North America and Europe. Also, in the vehicle inspection business (known as ITV in Spain), Applus is one of the global leaders, with strong positions in Ireland, the United States and Spanish-speaking countries, such as Spain, Costa Rica, Chile and Uruguay. Also, Applus integrates other quality businesses, such as the supervision ofinfrastructures that produce and distribute energy, and the testing of the development of new vehicles or pharmaceutical products. All the businesses have competitive advantages, with their good reputation being the most important (Applus earns money because its “stamp” grants security to its customers, not because it is the cheapest). When we bought Applus, the valuation of the ITV business alone, which generates 40% of operating profit in the absence of coronavirus, was already greater than its stock market capitalisation. We obtained the remaining 60% virtually free, something not very frequent in a company of these characteristics. In this case, the market has already recognised part of Applus's value, and its listing has risen by 40% since we bought it.
