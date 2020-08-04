5 Companies Reach 52-Week Highs

According to the GuruFocus list of 52-week highs, these Guru-owned stocks have reached their 52-Week Highs.

Twilio reached the 52-week high of $277.42

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is a CPaaS company that allows software developers to integrate messaging and communications functionality into existing or new applications. The firm's Programmable Communications Cloud addresses several use-cases, including Programmable Voice to make and receive phone calls, Programmable Messaging for SMS and MMS delivery and Programmable Video that allows developers to embed video functionality in mobile and web applications.

The price of Twilio Inc. shares has reached $277.42, which is 0.0% off the 52-week high of $277.42. Twilio Inc. has a market cap of $38.85 billion; its shares were traded around $277.42 with a price-sales ratio of 29.79.

Twilio recently reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Total revenue was $364.9 million for the first quarter of 2020, up 57% year-over-year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.06 compared to $0.05 for the first quarter of 2019.

CEO and 10% Owner Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock on July 20, 2020 at the price of $255.80 per share. The price of the stock has increased by 8.45% since.

Quidel Corp reached the 52-week high of $282.47

Quidel Corp. (QDEL) is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. It is separated into four product categories: Rapid immunoassays, Cardiac immunoassays, Specialized diagnostic solutions and Molecular diagnostic solutions. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the rapid immunoassays.

The price of Quidel Corp. shares has reached $282.47, which is 1.9% off the 52-week high of $287.88. Quidel Corp. has a market cap of $11.86 billion; its shares were traded around $282.47 with a price-earnings ratio of 137.79 and a price-sales ratio of 21.60. Quidel Corp. had an annual average earnings growth of 48.90% over the past five years.

Quidel Corporation recently announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Total revenue increased 86% to $201.8 million, up from $108.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. Reported GAAP earnings per share was $1.55 compared with $0.03 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. reached the 52-week high of $22.77

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIPS) is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com, vip.com and lefeng.com websites. Flash sales represent an online retail format combining the advantages of e-commerce and discount sales through selling a finite quantity of discounted products or services online for a limited period of time. It deals in a wide range of products and services for consumers specializing in branded cosmetics, apparel, healthcare products, food and other consumer products.

The price of Vipshop Holdings Ltd. shares has reached $22.77, which is 1.4% off the 52-week high of $23.08. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. has a market cap of $15.31 billion; its shares were traded around $22.77 with a price-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. had an annual average earnings growth of 18.90% over the past five years.

Vipshop Holdings Limited recently announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Total net revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was 18.8 billion Renminbi (US$2.7 billion), as compared with RMB21.3 billion in the prior-year period.

Chewy Inc. reached the 52-week high of $52.49

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is a United States-based online destination for pet parents. The company through its website and mobile applications offers Dry Food, Wet Food, Prescription Food, Human Grade, Food Toppings and Frozen Food, among others.

The price of Chewy Inc. shares has reached $52.49, which is 0.5% off the 52-week high of $52.77. Chewy Inc. has a market cap of $21.08 billion; its shares were traded around $52.49 with a price-sales ratio of 3.92.

Chewy, Inc. has recently released its financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2020, which ended May 3. Net sales of $1.62 billion grew 46% year-over-year

General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,062 shares of Chewy stock on July 10, 2020 at the price of $48.90 per share. The price of the stock has increased by 7.34% since.

W.W. Grainger Inc. reached the 52-week high of $341.53

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) distributes more than 1.7 million maintenance, repair and operations products that are sourced from over 5,000 suppliers. The company serves more than 3.5 million customers through its online and electronic purchasing platforms, vending machines, catalog distribution and its network of over 450 global branches. In recent years, Grainger has invested in its e-commerce capabilities, and the firm is the 10th-largest e-commerce site in North America.

The price of W.W. Grainger Inc. shares has reached $341.53, which is 1.7% off the 52-week high of $347.45. W.W. Grainger Inc. has a market cap of $18.3 billion; its shares were traded around $341.53 with a price-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58. The trailing 12-month dividend yield of W.W. Grainger Inc. stocks is 1.69%. The forward dividend yield of W.W. Grainger Inc. stocks is 1.69%. W.w. Grainger Inc. had an annual average earnings growth of 7.50% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated W.W. Grainger Inc. the business predictability rank of 5-stars.

Grainger recently reported results for the 2020 second quarter. Reported operating earnings for the 2020 second quarter were $205 million, down 46% versus $380 million in the 2019 second quarter. Reported earnings per share of $2.10 in the second quarter of 2020 was down 55% versus $4.67 in the 2019 second quarter.

Note: I do not own the stocks discussed

