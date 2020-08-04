An Impressive Quarter From Apple

Apple (AAPL) recently reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2020. For the period, revenues increased by 11% to $59.7 billion year-over-year, with constant currency revenues up 14%. As shown below, quarterly revenue growth at Apple has been all over the map in the past two years.

Year-to-date, revenues have increased by 7% in North America and by 14% in Europe, with growth in those two regions driving the 7% increase in revenues through the first nine months of the year to $209.8 billion (also helped by 9% growth in the Rest of Asia Pacific region, offset by small declines in both Greater China and Japan).

Over the same period, Apple has seen revenue growth across all of its major product categories, with iPhone, Mac and iPad growing low-single digits through the first nine months of the year. Collectively, they are up 2% year-to-date to $147.9 billion.

As Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri noted on the call, “The record business results drove our active installed base of devices to an all-time high in all of our geographic segment and all major product categories.”

In addition to low-single digit growth for the legacy products, Apple continues to see outsized growth among its newer categories, with Wearables, Home and Accessories up 27% to $22.7 billion, along with continued growth in Services, which is up 16% year-to-date to $39.2 billion. Note that Services has delivered strong results despite some headwinds from store closures - customers like to try on products like the Apple Watch before they buy. These last two buckets - Services and Wearables, Home and Accessories - accounted for 30% of the company’s revenues through the first nine months of 2020; they’ve now reached a point where continued double digit revenue growth can be a meaningful driver for Apple as a whole.

Within that, note that Services alone accounted for 22% of revenues in the quarter. As shown below, the company has more than doubled its Services business in the past four years, from roughly $24 billion in annual revenues in 2016 to roughly $54 billion in annual revenues today.

The company now has 550 million paid subscriptions, an increase of 31% over the past year with double digit growth in each of the company’s geographic segments. In addition, as noted on the call, management expects to reach 600 million paid subs by year end.

In the first nine months of 2020, gross profits increased by 8% to $80.3 billion, with gross margins climbing 50 basis points to 38.3% on mix shift towards Services. Over the same period, operating income has increased by 7% to $51.5 billion, with operating margins unchanged at 24.6%. The drop-off largely reflects the continued impact of outsized research & development expense, which has roughly doubled as a percentage of revenues over the past five years.

Unlike most public companies, Apple has continued to aggressively repurchase its shares over the past six months. The company repurchased another $16 billion of stock in the third quarter, bringing the total for the year to $55.2 billion (consuming roughly 90% of the cash from operations generated by the business through the first nine months of the year). In the third quarter, Apple had 4,355 million shares outstanding – down more than 5% from a year ago.

The significant decline in the diluted share count, combined with the high-single digit increase in net income, has resulted in a mid-teens increase in diluted earnings per share through the first nine months of the year, inclusive of an 18% increase in the third quarter to $2.58 per share.

Amazingly, despite the fact that Apple has returned just shy of $150 billion to shareholders since the start of fiscal 2019 – an average of $21 billion a quarter – the company still ended the third quarter with more than $80 billion in net cash on the balance sheet. They’ve spoken about getting the balance sheet to “net cash neutral” for some time now; the problem is that the business is generating so much cash that they can’t give it back to shareholders fast enough.

Conclusion

Given its prodigious cash generation, the strength of its balance sheet and its willingness to continue aggressively returning capital to shareholders, I think you would be hard pressed to find a company that was more well prepared to endure any short-term headwinds presented by the pandemic. Now that we’ve seen some of the results, it’s also clear that they’ve benefited from some good fortune (most notably government stimulus), as well as shrewd decision-making in the past few years (offers like interest free financing on new devices and trade-in programs).

By my math, assuming continued outsized capital returns to shareholders and low-to-mid single digit growth in the business, I predict that Apple can earn roughly $20 per share within the next five years. That compares to a current stock price of $440 per share. While that is clearly a much higher price-earnings multiple than what Mr. Market attributed to the business five to ten years ago, I think you can also make the case that Apple has shown an ability to effectively monetize their ownership of some of the most valuable real estate in the world – the hundreds of millions of devices that people engage with hours a day - throughout the lifecycle of those devices. For that reason, I actually think that a fair amount of the change in market perception over the past few years is justified. That said, I still have no position in the stock, and do not see that changing anytime soon.

Disclosure: None

