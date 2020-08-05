A Trio of Fast-Growing Small Caps to Consider

Growth-focused investors may want to consider the following small-cap stocks, as these companies saw their trailing 12-month earnings per share (EPS) improve dramatically on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street sell-side analysts also predict an ongoing increase in the net profit of these stocks over the next years, which has encouraged them to issue positive ratings.

Sapiens International Corp NV

The first company investors may want to consider is Sapiens International Corp NV (NASDAQ:SPNS), an Israeli provider of software solutions to North American, European, South African and Asian insurance and financial services companies. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion.

Sapiens International Corp NV’s trailing 12-month EPS was 59 cents as of the most recent quarter, which ended on June 30, improving 40.5% from 42 cents as of the comparable quarter of 2019.

Wall Street sell-side analysts predict that the company will continue to improve the EPS, posting 93 cents this year and $1.03 in 2021. Analysts also expect that the EPS will rise by 17.4% every year over the next five years.

As of August, the stock has one strong buy recommendation rating, three buy recommendation ratings and one underperform recommendation rating on Wall Street.

The share price ($32.48 as of Aug. 4) has risen nearly 86% in the past year, determining a 52-week range of $13.55 to $34.82.

The company's top fund holder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.84% of shares outstanding, followed by VANGUARD GROUP INC with 1.31% and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with 1.28%.

Maxar Technologies Inc

The second company investors should consider is Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR), a Westminster, Colorado-based global provider of space technology solutions. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.2 billion.

Maxar Technologies Inc’s trailing 12-month EPS has improved tremendously year over year from a net loss of $23.95 as of the first quarter of 2019 to a net profit of $1.89 as of the comparable period of the current year.

Wall Street sell side analysts predict that the company’s net profit will keep on rising at a pace of 5.18% per annum over the next five years.

As of August, analysts issued one strong buy recommendation rating and two hold recommendation ratings for this stock.

The share price ($19.84 as of Aug. 4) has risen by 177% in the past year for a 52-week range of $4.52 to $21.45.

With 9.53% of shares outstanding, STATE STREET CORP is the company's top fund holder, followed by VANGUARD GROUP INC with 9.13% and BlackRock Inc. with 7.20%.

John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc

The third company under consideration is John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS), an Elgin, Illinois-based distributor of processed tree nuts and peanuts in the U.S. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion.

John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc achieved trailing 12-month EPS of $4.79 as of the third quarter of fiscal 2020 (which ended on March 26), up 63% from $2.94 as of the prior-year quarter.

Wall Street sell-side analysts predict that John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc’s bottom line will increase by another 38.2% this year.

As of August, the stock has one hold recommendation rating on Wall Street.

John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc’s share price ($90.76 as of Aug. 4) has risen by 12.2% in the past year, determining a 52-week range of $66.35 to $107.86.

With 13.36% of shares outstanding, BlackRock Inc. is the company's top fund holder, followed by VANGUARD GROUP INC with 6.86%.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

