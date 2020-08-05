Murray Stahl: Serious Inflation Is the Greatest Financial Risk

Horizon Kinetics is headed by Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio) and Steven Bregman. These two investors have had a profound influence on the way I invest. They put out quarterly notes and thought pieces that are most definitely worth reading.

Stahl and Bregman been skeptical of the trend towards indexation in markets, but most recently they are on watch against inflation. In their latest 2nd quarter commentary, they go in-depth on why inflation is dangerous and why they believe there is a high probability it will surface this time as opposed to the way things unfolded after the financial crisis:

"Serious inflation is about the greatest financial risk one can face and it is worth every effort to prepare for before it becomes publicly evident. But that's the rub, isn't it, because if it isn't publicly evident, then of course it isn't generally believed."

First of all, they believe inflation is already here in some form or fashion, and they think things will only get worse:

First of all, they believe inflation is already here in some form or fashion, and they think things will only get worse:

"Generally speaking, if you print up a lot of money, you get inflation. Quite obviously, we’re printing an extraordinary amount and, at the same time, we’re quite obviously in a recession. You could debate with one another how deep it is, you could debate with one another how prolonged it will be, but there is no disagreement that we are in a very serious recession. Yet, if you were to look at commodity prices last month – it doesn’t have to be oil, which has risen very sharply from where it was – you’ll see that the prices of iron ore or copper are higher. When have you seen a recession when the prices of commodities actually go up? Because there are more dollars and less of the commodity."

It's true that commodities are up sharply from the March lows. Horizon references March 31 to June 17 data from Factset, and the Fed that shows gold is up 12%, iron ore is up 22%, silver is up 38%, copper is up 35%, tin is up 21%, zinc is up 17%, nickel is up 18%, lead is up 6% and aluminum is up 9%. Their premise is that this is a clear inflation driver.

A lot of people struggle with the question of inflation versus deflation. Personally, I'm nowhere near as certain as Stahl seems to be that there is serious inflation risk, again going back to the financial crisis. However, Stahl believes there are clear differences to the situation post-2008, when the Fed also printed a lot of money:

"The difference between now and the last ten years is as follows: The last ten years were, I would say, the high tide of not just indexation, but of outsourcing: the outsourcing of labor, the outsourcing of manufacturing. So, that in itself was a deflationary trend: through the mobility of labor, a global labor arbitrage. And I just don’t see that continuing; it’s coming undone even as we speak."

He also goes into the specifics of oil. Oil is a key commodity that plays a major role in CPI calculations, although Stahl argues CPI doesn't capture inflation very well:

"Demand for fuel at the moment is depressed because of the pandemic. But even if we’re in lockdown forever, production is going to keep dropping and we’re going to end up in a supply shortage anyway, it just may take a few more months. But if we experience even modest reopening of the various economies of the world, we are very obviously heading for a shortage. In that case, if we get to $110 a barrel for oil, you will see that in the CPI, because oil is in everything you buy – at the supermarket, the hospital, the new car lot or furniture store, or wherever you happen to be and happen to buy things. Because oil is a key commodity; therefore, it’s going to be incorporated into the manufacturing cost of every sort of product, and the cost inflation number is not going to be 2%."

It is important to consider that CPI may not capture inflation perfectly. It does to an extent, but Stahl ventures some important criticism of the measure. He also believes inflation is already here to a greater extent than reflected by this headline rate:

"If you look at your car insurance rates, at your health insurance rates, look at your college tuition bill if you’re going to college or you have a child going to college, if you look at property casualty insurance rates, at the prices you pay for drugs, every one of those are going up a lot more than 2% a year, every single one of them. So, if your biggest expense is college, you’re not living in a 2% inflation world. If you just happen to need health insurance because you don’t have a job or Medicare and you have to purchase supplemental insurance, see at what rate the price for that policy is going up. If you own property, a building, and you have to insure it, look at what’s happened to that insurance rate. And that might be a big expense for you. So, that CPI number, despite that the Bureau of Labor Statistics says it’s 2%, I don’t agree with it. Now, the statisticians who calculate the CPI say it doesn’t matter, because their methodology includes sophisticated adjustments. I’ll use beef, here, because it’s a classical example, but among the many, many adjustments that go into the CPI figure, they assume that if beef is up 10%, that doesn’t really matter because people will just substitute; they’ll eat more chicken instead. But maybe that particular CPI adjustment really does reflect reality, let’s just say it does. So, what are you going to do if it’s college? All the tuitions are going up. You can say, ‘I’m going to go to another college.’ Okay, some might be less expensive than others, but they’re all raising their tuitions. Then you need graduate school. How do you measure that in inflation index terms? Because before, you didn’t need graduate school for a certain type of job, but now you need it. So, calculating the cost-of-living inflation in this instance is not just a mere matter of recording the increase over what tuition was the year before. It has to include the fact that you now have to buy more goods and services to be properly credentialed than you were required previously. I think we’re there, as far as inflation starting. I think it’s happening, and it’s happening everywhere. And for everything I look at, the prices seem to be rising. I don’t know of anything for which the prices are going down. At least I don’t see that. By the time the Department of Commerce or the Bureau of Labor Statistics get around to issuing a press release that says, yes, there is inflation and the number is X, it will be too late to do anything about it. You’ll just be in a lot of trouble."

Near the end of the letter, there is a piece on why so many people believe that money creation is not problematic:

"It can work very differently than people expect or believe it to. In classical economic theory, money creation is considered to be problematic if it increases more rapidly than the available supply of goods and services, when more money is available to bid for each unit of production. With more demand than supply, the selling prices of those units of production increase. This concept is generally presented as in the accompanying table, with a supply of an imaginary product, such as a commodity like an orange. As the supply of money rises, the commodity price rises: Example 1: This table shows that during imaginary years one through five, the supply of oranges increases by 1,000 a year, from 10,000 until it is 14,000. Meanwhile, the supply of dollars rises faster, starting at $10,000 in the first year, and reaching $30,000 in year five. In year one, dividing the $10,000 supply of money by the 10,000-unit supply of oranges, we see that the selling price of an orange equals $1. By year five, there is a supply of $30,000 available to bid for 14,000 oranges, so the selling price increases to $2.14 each. The problem is that most people do not think along these lines. In response to this narrow abstraction or examples like it, the average person knows that they still desire only one orange. Therefore, they expect to continue to spend only the original $1 for that orange and save the balance of the created money. That misconception is based upon the presentation of inflation as deriving from rising prices when in reality it is a function of a decline in the value of money priced in terms of these products. There is a distinction, because inflation also operates under conditions of scarcity. That right there is what so many of us miss."

The good news is, it's fairly easy to be prepared for inflation at the moment because assets that generally do well under an inflationary regime have been comparable cheap.

Personally, I have thrown in my lot with the energy sector, buying up royalty companies, mining and energy-related shares left and right. On the other hand, I'm struggling with how to protect against a deflationary recession, as the only real option I see is through precious metals. I understand long-maturity bonds tend to work, but given the high probability of an inflationary environment, that's not a bet I want to have much exposure too. It is too costly if it's wrong.

Disclosure: no positions

