A Trio of Low Price-Book Stocks

Searching for stocks whose market capitalization surpasses $2 billion and whose price-book ratio is less than or equal to 1.5 could give investors a higher chance of uncovering value stocks.

Thus, value investors may want to consider the following stocks, as they meet the above-listed criteria.

Alaska Air Group Inc

The first company that makes the cut is Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK), a Seattle, Washington-based passenger and cargo airlines company providing clients with about 1,300 flights per day and serving about 115 destinations across North and Central America.

Shares were trading at a price of $35.76 each at close on Aug. 5 for a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.16.

The stock has fallen 43.3% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $20.02 to $72.22.

GuruFocus assigned a positive rating of 5 out of 10 to the financial strength and a high rating of 8 out of 10 to the profitability of the company.

The stock has an overweight recommendation rating and an average target price of $45.16 per share on Wall Street.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

The second company that meets the above criteria is Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD), a Brazilian operator of a chain of department stores, food, clothing, home appliances, electronics and several other products.

Each American Deposit Receipt (ADR) traded at a price of $12.88 at close on Aug. 5 for a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.47.

The stock price has decreased by nearly 45% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $9.39 to $25.34.

GuruFocus assigned a moderate rating of 4 out of 10 for the company’s financial strength and a positive rating of 6 out of 10 for its profitability.

The stock has two buy recommendation ratings and one hold recommendation rating on Wall Street with an average target price of $17.40 per ADR.

Cameco Corp

The third company that qualifies is Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ), a Canadian producer and distributor of uranium.

Shares were trading at a price of $10.39 per unit on Aug. 5 for a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.12.

The stock has risen by 19.2% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $5.30 to $12.33.

GuruFocus assigned a positive rating of 6 out of 10 for the company’s financial strength and another positive rating of 5 out of 10 for its profitability.

The stock has an overweight recommendation rating and an average target price of $12.33 per share on Wall Street.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

