Jeff Auxier Comments on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD)



DuPont CEO Ed Breen has a very strong capital allocation track record. He achieved a 700% return over his tenure at Tyco. COVID-19 has created headwinds for segments like transportation, but the pandemic helped increase sales of the company’s Tyvek personal protective equipment (PPE) by 55%. Once shutdowns are lifted, management is expecting demand for leading products like Kevlar and Nomex will normalize as people spend less time working from home. DuPont still plans to sell off and merge their nutrition business with International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter of 2021, which would further tighten their focus on a smaller portfolio of products.



From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management summer 2020 market commentary.





