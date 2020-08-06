Jeff Auxier Comments on Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)



Berkshire Hathaway has suffered from major exposures to insurance, banking, energy and aerospace industries. According to the Wall Street Journal, property casualty insurance losses tied to Covid-19 are estimated to come in between $50 to $100 billion. This is the largest loss in history. Zero interest rates also diminish the value of Berkshire’s insurance float while negatively impacting bank net interest margins. Banks, as measured by the KBW Bank Index recently traded under 85% of book value—the cheapest since the early 1990s thrift crisis. Jet engine demand has crashed negatively impacting Precision Castparts. The stock is very cheap and represents good value selling close to book value with over $130 billion in cash.



From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management summer 2020 market commentary.





