Sydnee Gatewood
Jeff Auxier Comments on Molson Coors Beverage

August 06, 2020 | About: TAP -0.63%

Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE:TAP)

While many types of alcohols saw record sales during the stay-at-home orders, non-craft beer was not one of them. Major brands for Molson Coors, such as Coors Light and Miller Lite, saw their sales decline as bars, restaurants and sports venues shut down. The pandemic has also accelerated consumers’ changing alcohol preferences from beer to hard seltzers and marijuana. Still, the company has a powerful North American distribution network and is working hard to develop attractive offerings in hard seltzers, wine spritzers, CBD drinks and hard coffee. Molson Coors has a history of survival. Molson was founded in 1786 while Coors was founded in 1873. The stock is selling at one of the lowest valuations in a decade.

From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management summer 2020 market commentary.

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

