Jeff Auxier Comments on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)



Philip Morris is making great strides with their smokeless, heated tobacco product IQOS that was recently approved by the FDA. It greatly reduces the risk for those who enjoy the taste of nicotine. This product is seeing sales growth from 15%-40% throughout the world. The company continues to evolve as they are focusing heavily on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), recently putting out a 192-page report.



From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management summer 2020 market commentary.





