Jeff Auxier Comments on Medtronic

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)



Medtronic has been hit by the pandemic as elective surgeries have been postponed. It is the largest pure-play medical device maker and is utilizing advances in technology to attack a wide range of chronic conditions in diabetes, neurology, cardiac care and spinal conditions. The management is very innovative and the company has a fortress balance sheet with over $6 billion in free cash flow.



From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management summer 2020 market commentary.





