Jeff Auxier Comments on Merck

Guru stock highlight

August 06, 2020 | About: MRK -0.56%

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck is one of the many companies currently working on producing a COVID-19 vaccine. In May they bought the company Themis, which has a COVID-19 vaccine in development based on an existing measles vaccine. Merck has also teamed up with the nonprofit group IAVI to develop a vaccine based on their already existing Ebola vaccine. With the sheer number of companies attempting to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, it remains unlikely that any one company will be the first to succeed, however Merck’s size and vast resources make them a better bet than most. Even if their vaccine efforts fail, Merck could benefit in the long run from a positive change of perception. Recently, the FDA approved animal health drug Bravecto for dogs to treat ticks and fleas. The fundamentals for the pet business are strong and we are monitoring many stocks in the space including Zoetis and IDEXX Labs. However, the biggest value driver for Merck is in battling cancer through their PD-1 drug Keytruda which has the potential to be the top selling drug globally by 2023.

From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management summer 2020 market commentary.

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

