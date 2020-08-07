AzValor Asset Management's 2nd-Quarter Letter

Dear co-investor:



At the end of the second quarter, our funds have recovered much lost ground from the lows hit this year (+41% in Azvalor Internacional, +20% in Azvalor Iberia and +59% in Azvalor Blue Chips), although they are still far from their historic highs (-35% in Azvalor Internacional, -43% in Azvalor Iberia and -34% in Blue Chips from highs).



The legitimate question you are probably asking yourself is WHEN will we reach these highs again.



When will we reach these highs again?



First of all, we would like to contextualize the situation of low returns (atypical with respect to our track record), almost 5 years after the launch of the funds. Is this problem specific to Azvalor or is it a more widespread phenomenon?



The following chart shows the performance of value investing (buying companies that are undervalued, which is what we try to do at Azvalor) vs growth investing (buying companies that GROW at above-average rates and selling them before this growth stops). Historically, value investing has proven to outperform growth investing. However, if we look at the chart below: This has not been the case for the past 13 years!







Without pretending to make excuses, the prolonged underperformance of value stocks in recent years does not seem to be something specific to Azvalor funds, but rather something related to value investing in general. Never before had the discrepancy between the performance of value and of the indices lasted so long, and perhaps this is why we never had to wait so long to reap the fruits of our investments in the form of real positive returns (we had always achieved good returns within 5 years).



This takes us to the next question. Is there some endemic problem with value investing that will prevent us all from achieving the historical returns that we were used to?



We can tell you the answer: We think there isnt.



And we would add that, in our opinion, we are on the verge of a reversal of this trend which will deliver extraordinary returns for many years. Why?









We are in a market of extremes and history has taught us that extremes dont last forever and always end up reverting to the mean. This is why we believe that value investing will make a comeback, which may be violent, like in 1929, the 1970s or the late 1990s. This will mean a very favorable tailwind for all value portfolios, which include Azvalor.

In the specific case of our portfolio, we believe that we will be able to beat the average return of value indices as we have done historically, anchored in the simple principles of our investment philosophy and our years of experience applying these tenets.



Real assets vs financial assets

Active management vs passive management

Value vs growth: Starting level of valuations

About the author:

