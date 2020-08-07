Video: Mastering the GuruFocus Site, Episode 5

In the fifth installment of the "Mastering the GuruFocus Site" series, we dive into the Guru Portfolio pages, which provide in-depth information on the current holdings and most recent trades of expert investors.

The series will consist of 12 short videos (approximately three to five minutes each) meant to provide users with everything they need to know about how to navigate the GuruFocus site quickly, efficiently and to full effect.

Throughout the series, we have made every effort to provide answers to the questions that new users most frequently ask us about. This isn't a cut-and-dry manufacturer's instruction book; we have taken the input we have received from GuruFocus users and used it to create a quick and comprehensive introductory series.

In the next episode, we will be diving into broader data on industry and market valuations. Stay tuned!

Text version:

Hello, welcome to GuruFocus! This is the fifth episode of "Mastering the GuruFocus Site," a series designed to help you learn your way around at GuruFocus.com.

In this episode, "An Update on Portfolios," we will be going over guru portfolio data.

There are multiple ways to find guru portfolio data on the site. The easiest is to enter their name or the name of their fund or company in the search box. The most popular gurus are featured in the second column on the gurus tab. You can also search the Scoreboard or read articles to find gurus to follow.

Let's look at Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio data. At the very top, you will find basic information, such as names, the date of the last portfolio update and current top holdings.

Underneath this row of tabs here [move cursor along tabs], the information will change based on which tab you select. By default, you will land on the "Stock Picks" tab, which shows the trades that the Guru most recently filed with regulatory authorities.

Clicking on the little graph icon between the ticker and the company name will take you to the holding history. The graph at the top is based on the stock's quarterly average price (that's the blue line) and how many shares the guru held at the quarter's end (represented by the green bars). At the very bottom of the holding history is the total estimated gain, which is the approximate percentage return that the holding has achieved.

Moving on to the "current portfolio" tab, we have the information on all of the gurus' current common stock holdings. We also have various filters for the holdings, such as undervalued, top growth, high quality and more. You can also find the "top holdings" section here, which details the top holdings for previous quarters.

Next, we have the "profile performance" tab, which contains a short profile of the Guru and their investment strategy, as well as the total holding history and articles written about them. Many of the Gurus also have information available about their allocation of stocks, bonds and cash, as well as their profile performance in previous years.

The last two tabs are "sector weighting," which shows which industries a Guru is most invested in [click on one of the sectors to show how it changes], and the "related guru trades," which is only relevant if a guru has filed high-profile trades outside of their main investment vehicle.

That's all for this video! Next time, we will be stepping back to take a look at overall industry and market valuations, so stay tuned.

