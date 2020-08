Prosegur Cash (XMAD:CASH) is the subsidiary of Prosegur group, controlled by the Gut Revoredo family, leader in cash management services in Spain, Brazil and Argentina, and with a presence in other Latin American countries and Europe. The business has significant competitive advantages, good return on invested capital, and we bought after a 50% drop since the beginning of the year.

From azValor Asset Management's second-quarter 2020 letter.

