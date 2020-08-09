Realty Income Shows its Resiliency

Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, have struggled this year with the pandemic. This was particularly pronounced in the second quarter, when several REITs have announced dividend cuts as their businesses have seen reduced income.

One REIT that hasn't struggled as much is Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).In this article, we will look at the REIT's most recent quarter, and whether it makes a good investment at current price levels.

Quarterly highlights

Realty Income reported earnings results for the second quarter on Aug. 3. The REIT posted revenue growth of 13.4% year-over-year to $414.6 million. This was $58 million above what Wall Street analysts had expected. Funds from operation improved 3 cents, or 3.7%, to $0.84, topping estimates by 2 cents.

The REIT's portfolio occupancy was 98.5% as of the end of the quarter. This is a 20 basis point improvement from the same quarter a year ago and matches the occupancy rate at the end of the first quarter of 2019. When many REITs were struggling to maintain occupancy rates during the quarter, Realty Income saw its rate improve.

Those that follow the company know that a high occupancy rate has never been that much of an issue for Realty Income.

Realty Income's lowest occupancy rate since becoming a publicly traded company was 96.6% in 2010. The weakest four years for occupancy were from 2008 through 2011, which encompasses a large portion of the last recession as well as the years immediately following that period of time. This was still an extremely high occupancy rate.

The trust received 86.5% of contractual rents across its entire portfolio in the quarter. This metric improved throughout the quarter, as the REIT received 82.9% of rent in April.

Realty Income's top four industries, which consist of convenience, grocery, drug and dollar stores, paid 99.7% of rent that was due. These industries all sell goods that were deemed essential to consumers, so many of them did not have to shut their doors. The top 20 tenants paid 82.5% of rent, and the REIT received nearly all of rent due from tenants that have an investment grade debt rating.

There were weak areas of the business. The theater, health and fitness, restaurant and child care industries were all hit especially hard. These four industries combined to represent approximately 87% of uncollected rents in the quarter.

While the second quarter held up surprising well, July was even better. Realty Income collected 91.5% of rent that was due, with the top four industries paying nearly all obligations. The top 20 tenants paid 90.7% of contractual rent, while tenants with an investment grade debt rating paid 100% of rent.

Of the four industries that constituted the majority of unpaid rent in the second-quarter, only theaters had paid less than 85% their rent in July. This was a remarkable improvement from the second quarter. Theater represented almost 60% of all uncollected rents in July. The start of the third quarter shows that Realty Income is already overcoming some headwinds that it experienced in the prior quarter.

In addition, Realty Income announced that it was reinstating its acquisition guidance for the year and expects to purchase $1.25 billion to $1.75 billion worth of property in 2020. The trust invested $154.2 million in 32 properties under development during the second quarter. Included in this figure was $58.2 million invested in two properties located in the UK.

Acquisitions are something that Realty Income specializes in, growing total properties by more than 10-fold since 1996. The trust raised more than $691 million between debt issuances and secondary stock offerings to fuel acquisitions for the year.

Valuation

Wall Street analysts expect that the trust will generate $3.37 of funds from operation (FFO) this year. Using Friday's closing price of $62.72, shares of Realty Income trade with a forward price-FFO ratio of 18.6. This is just below the average price-FFO ratio that the stock has traded with since 2010.

In addition, the REIT has increased its monthly dividend payments for 27 consecutive years and currently offers a 4.5% yield. This is below the 10-year average yield of 4.6%, but compares favorably to the five-year average yield of 4.3%. Using the short-term average yield, Realty Income appears to offer some upside potential if the stock were to revert to this average.

Final thoughts

Maintaining a high occupancy rate is very much a strong point for Realty Income, with a record all the way back to its listing on the New York Stock Exchange. This is a testament to the REIT's ability to grow its business in all economic conditions.

Realty Income trades below its long-term average price-FFO ratio and its short-term average dividend yield. This, plus the REIT's performance in a difficult quarter, make shares of Realty Income a buy at curent levels, in my opinion.

Disclosure: The author has a long position in Realty Income.

