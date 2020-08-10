Viking Global Investors Trims Technology Company Holdings in 2nd Quarter

Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Viking Global Investors manages a $23.14 billion equity portfolio composed of 71 stocks as of the quarter's end. The firm sold shares of the following stocks during the second quarter of 2020.

Netflix

The fund trimmed its position in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 86.59%. The trade had an impact of -4.5% on the portfolio.

The streaming company has a market cap of $215 billion and an enterprise value of $223 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 35.01% and return on assets of 8.01% are outperforming 85% of companies in the media, diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.45 is below the industry median of 0.9.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.26% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.77% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.76%.

Amazon

The fund reduced its Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) holding by 30.36%. The portfolio was impacted by -2.71%.

The e-commerce giant has a market cap of $1.57 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.58 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 21.22% and return on assets of 6.02% are outperforming 80% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.94 is above the industry median of 0.45.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 0.33% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24% and Sands with 0.23%.

Boston Scientific

The fund curbed its position in Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) by 41.99%. The portfolio was impacted by -2.27%.

The medical device manufacturer has a market cap of $55.77 billion and an enterprise value of $63.84 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 31.88% and return on assets of 13.98% are outperforming 96% of companies in the medical devices and instruments industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.18 is below the industry median of 1.73.

Some notable guru shareholders are PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.02% of outstanding shares, the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.57% and Halvorsen with 1.29%.

JD.com

The fund reduced its JD.com Inc. (JD) holding by 56.17%, impacting the portfolio by -2.24%.

The Chinese e-commerce company has a market cap of $95.41 billion and an enterprise value of $90.35 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 7.77% and return on assets of 2.39% are underperforming 58% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 2.12 is above the industry median of 0.45.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)with 3.45% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 0.88% and Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.66%.

Anthem

The investment fund exited its holding in Anthem Inc. (ANTM). The trade had an impact of -2.14% on the portfolio.

The health care company has a market cap of $69.76 billion and an enterprise value of $85.21 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 18.49% and return on assets of 7.37% are outperforming 57% of companies in the health care plans industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.28 is below the industry median of 0.56.

Other notable guru shareholders include the Vanguard Health Care Fund with 1.86% of outstanding shares and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.85%.

Alphabet

The investment fund closed its Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) position. The trade had an impact of -1.89% on the portfolio.

The company has a market cap of $1 trillion and an enterprise value of $908 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 15.77% and return on assets of 11.7% are outperforming 77% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 9 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 7.5 is above the industry median of 4.37.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management with 0.25% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 0.23% and Sands with 0.14%.

Facebook

The investment fund exited its holding in Facebook Inc. (FB). The trade had an impact of -1.74% on the portfolio.

The social media company has a market cap of $748 billion and an enterprise value of $700 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 23.54% and return on assets of 18.01% are outperforming 88% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 5.53.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Point72 Asset Management with 0.31% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investmentswith 0.21% and Sands with 0.19%.

