  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (2473) 

Royce Investment Partners Comments on Forrester Research

Guru stock highlight

August 10, 2020 | About: FORR -2.01%

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) is an independent technology research firm. Companies use its proprietary reports, events, real-time survey data, and consulting services to analyze key technology trends impacting businesses and determine the strategies and IT investments needed to stay competitive or harness those technologies to their advantage. We`ve known the company and its management for many years. We had a small position in Premier back in 2000, and Forrester is also a direct peer of Gartner (IT), a former holding in Premier`s portfolio.

Forrester Research (Nasdaq: FORR) 2020

FORR-US Equity

Forrester is a high-return, strong free cash flow business model characterized by recurring revenues, with approximately two-thirds of sales in annual research subscriptions and a 90% renewal rate. It boasts high-margin sales by reselling the same information to different buyers with little incremental expense-an information services/publishing model. We also like that it`s a people-intensive-as opposed to capital intensive-business model. Forrester carries no inventory and collects subscription fees in advance of delivering its research. The company has been free cash flow positive every year since its IPO in 1996, and its free cash flow conversion averages about twice its net income. Reflecting these favorable business attributes, Forrester`s five-year average ROIC was 32.8% at the end of June. Finally, we see a number of key secular growth drivers, including the ongoing digital transformation of businesses as companies continue to invest in IT to expand e-commerce and work-from home capabilities, run their businesses more effectively and flexibly, and to differentiate through improved customer experiences.

From Royce Investment Partners' commentary on Small-Cap Premier quality holdings.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)