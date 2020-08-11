This Trio of Growth Stocks Could Hold Value

Investors who focus on growth may be interested in the following stocks, as their price-earnings ratios are less than or equal to 20 and their trailing 12 months earnings per share (EPS) have increased tremendously on a year-over-year basis.

LKQ Corp

The first company that makes the cut is LKQ Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ), a Chicago-based auto parts distributor.

The company's trailing 12 months EPS increased by 35.8% to $1.82 as of the second quarter of 2020, up from $1.34 as of the same quarter of 2019.

The price-earnings ratio is 16.92 (versus the industry median of 17.78) as of Aug. 10.

Following a 22.84% increase over the past year, the stock price closed at $30.76 per share on Monday for a market capitalization of $9.36 billion and a 52-week range of $13.31 to $36.63.

LKQ Corp does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a positive score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and an extremely high score of 9 out of 10 to its profitability.

As of August, the stock has the following recommendation ratings on Wall Street: seven strong buys, six buys and one hold. The average target price of $36.25 per share reflects a 18% upside from Monday's closing price.

Virtu Financial Inc

The second company that qualifies is Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT), a New York-based financial services company that provides global financial markets with market making and liquidity services thanks to its own multi-asset and currency technology platform.

The company's trailing 12-month EPS more than tripled to $3.19 as of the second quarter of 2020, up from $1.02 as of the second quarter of 2019.

The price-earnings ratio is 16.47 (versus the industry median of 16.25) as of Aug. 10.

As a result of a 21% increase over the past year, the stock price hit $21.90 per share at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a 52-week range of $14.94 to $26.82.

Virtu Financial Inc has been paying dividends for nearly five years. The company will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 24 cents per common share on Sept. 15. Both the trailing 12-month and forward yields are 4.39% as of Aug. 10.

GuruFocus assigned a moderate score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a good score of 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

As of August, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend two buy ratings, four hold ratings and one underperform rating for the stock. The average target price has been set at $27.06 per share, which reflects a 23.6% upside from Monday's closing price.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp

The third company that meets the requirements is Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE), a Newport Beach, California-based provider of compressed, liquefied and renewable natural gas to light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles in North America.

The company's trailing 12-month EPS is 16 cents as of the second quarter of 2020, up from a net loss of 10 cents a year ago.

The price-earnings ratio is 18.14 (versus the industry median of 9.73) as of Aug. 10.

Following a nearly 37% increase over the past year, the stock price closed at $2.90 per share on Monday for a market capitalization of $576.2 million and a 52-week range of $1.05 to $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a positive score of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a low score of 2 out of 10 for its profitability.

The stock holds two buy ratings and two hold ratings on Wall Street, which determines an average target price of $5.50 per share.

Disclosure: I have no position in any securities mentioned in this article.

