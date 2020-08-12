A Trio of High Performing Stock Picks to Consider

Shareholders of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN), NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) and Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) have seen their holdings return higher percentages than the S&P 500 index in recent years. The benchmark for the U.S. market returned 14.2% over the past year, 36.6% over the past three years and 59.4% over the past five years through Aug. 11.

Accenture PLC

Shares of Accenture PLC have returned 18.5% over the past year, 76% over the past three years and 121% over the past five years through Aug. 11, beating the S&P 500 by 4.3%, 31.2% and 61.6%, respectively.

The Irish global professional services company has also paid dividends over the years in question. On Aug. 14, Accenture PLC will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 80 cents per common share for trailing 12-month and forward dividend yields of 1.41%.

GuruFocus assigned a high rating of 8 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a very high rating of 9 out of 10 for its profitability.

The stock price was trading at $228.57 per share at close on Aug. 11 for a market capitalization of $145.62 billion.





The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a price-book ratio of 9.09. These ratios suggest that the stock is not at its cheapest.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued an overweight recommendation rating for this stock with an average target price of $225.80 per share.

NextEra Energy Inc

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc have returned 28.8% over the past year, 88% over the past three years and 155% over the past five years through Aug. 11, outperforming the S&P 500 by 14.6%, 51.4% and 95.6%, respectively.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based generator and distributor of electric power in North America has also paid quarterly dividends over the observed years. On Sept. 15, the company will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $1.40 per common share, generating a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.91% and a forward dividend yield of 2.02%.

GuruFocus assigned a low rating of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a positive rating of 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock price was trading at $277.79 per share at close on Aug. 11 for a market capitalization of $136.02 billion.





The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a price-book ratio of 3.69. These ratios indicate that the stock is not trading cheaply.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating with an average target price of $284.38 per share for this stock.

Linde PLC

Shares of Linde PLC rewarded their shareholders with a return of 27% over the past year, 87% over the past three years and 115.4% over the past five years through Aug. 11, topping the S&P 500 index by 12.8%, 50.4% and 56%, respectively.

The British industrial gas company has also paid dividends over the years in question. On Sept. 18, the company will distribute a quarterly cash dividend of 96.3 cents per common share. The payment produces a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.51% and a forward dividend yield of 1.58%.

GuruFocus assigned a positive score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and a very high score of 8 out of 10 to the profitability rating.

The stock price was trading at $244.85 per share at close on Aug. 11 for a market capitalization of $128.63 billion.





The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 57.77 and a price-book ratio of 2.85. These ratios tell that the stock is not cheap.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $259 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

