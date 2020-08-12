  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2203) 

A Trio of High Performing Stock Picks to Consider

They have topped the US market recently

August 12, 2020 | About: ACN +0.81% NEE +1.14% LIN +1.99%

Shareholders of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN), NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) and Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) have seen their holdings return higher percentages than the S&P 500 index in recent years. The benchmark for the U.S. market returned 14.2% over the past year, 36.6% over the past three years and 59.4% over the past five years through Aug. 11.

Accenture PLC

Shares of Accenture PLC have returned 18.5% over the past year, 76% over the past three years and 121% over the past five years through Aug. 11, beating the S&P 500 by 4.3%, 31.2% and 61.6%, respectively.

The Irish global professional services company has also paid dividends over the years in question. On Aug. 14, Accenture PLC will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 80 cents per common share for trailing 12-month and forward dividend yields of 1.41%.

GuruFocus assigned a high rating of 8 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a very high rating of 9 out of 10 for its profitability.

The stock price was trading at $228.57 per share at close on Aug. 11 for a market capitalization of $145.62 billion.



The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a price-book ratio of 9.09. These ratios suggest that the stock is not at its cheapest.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued an overweight recommendation rating for this stock with an average target price of $225.80 per share.

NextEra Energy Inc

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc have returned 28.8% over the past year, 88% over the past three years and 155% over the past five years through Aug. 11, outperforming the S&P 500 by 14.6%, 51.4% and 95.6%, respectively.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based generator and distributor of electric power in North America has also paid quarterly dividends over the observed years. On Sept. 15, the company will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $1.40 per common share, generating a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.91% and a forward dividend yield of 2.02%.

GuruFocus assigned a low rating of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a positive rating of 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock price was trading at $277.79 per share at close on Aug. 11 for a market capitalization of $136.02 billion.



The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a price-book ratio of 3.69. These ratios indicate that the stock is not trading cheaply.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating with an average target price of $284.38 per share for this stock.

Linde PLC

Shares of Linde PLC rewarded their shareholders with a return of 27% over the past year, 87% over the past three years and 115.4% over the past five years through Aug. 11, topping the S&P 500 index by 12.8%, 50.4% and 56%, respectively.

The British industrial gas company has also paid dividends over the years in question. On Sept. 18, the company will distribute a quarterly cash dividend of 96.3 cents per common share. The payment produces a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.51% and a forward dividend yield of 1.58%.

GuruFocus assigned a positive score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and a very high score of 8 out of 10 to the profitability rating.

The stock price was trading at $244.85 per share at close on Aug. 11 for a market capitalization of $128.63 billion.



The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 57.77 and a price-book ratio of 2.85. These ratios tell that the stock is not cheap.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $259 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for afree 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about gold, silver and precious metals mining industries. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)