Tremblant Capital Group Buys Liberty Formula One Group, Verra Mobility Corp, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Farfetch, Proofpoint Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Tremblant Capital Group (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Formula One Group, Verra Mobility Corp, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, Fox Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Farfetch, Proofpoint Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tremblant Capital Group. As of 2020Q2, Tremblant Capital Group owns 41 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FWONK, VRRM, VAC, WEX, RCL, WYND,

FWONK, VRRM, VAC, WEX, RCL, WYND, Added Positions: FOXA, QSR, KDP, SBAC, FIVE, RLGY, CHTR, WH, QTWO, YUMC, TWTR, SKX, PRO, PG,

FOXA, QSR, KDP, SBAC, FIVE, RLGY, CHTR, WH, QTWO, YUMC, TWTR, SKX, PRO, PG, Reduced Positions: AMZN, FTCH, PANW, MDLZ, SMAR, SPOT, WING, CHWY, CDAY, SBUX, VRNS, EPC, MLCO, CONE,

AMZN, FTCH, PANW, MDLZ, SMAR, SPOT, WING, CHWY, CDAY, SBUX, VRNS, EPC, MLCO, CONE, Sold Out: PFPT, DIS, BKNG, DNKN, W, MIK,

Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 8,169,230 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.82% Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 537,989 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.05% Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 2,494,800 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.24% Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 4,335,594 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.74% Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) - 1,310,528 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.67%

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $21.87 and $38.17, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 3,222,745 shares as of .

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.28 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $9.43. The stock is now traded at around $11.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 5,678,047 shares as of .

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.14 and $104.21, with an estimated average price of $81.07. The stock is now traded at around $93.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 684,137 shares as of .

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in WEX Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.17 and $180.49, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $161.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 142,967 shares as of .

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $24.39 and $75.12, with an estimated average price of $44.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 413,281 shares as of .

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.61 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 648,736 shares as of .

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Fox Corp by 78.36%. The purchase prices were between $22.3 and $32.48, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 3,655,193 shares as of .

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 39.24%. The purchase prices were between $33.27 and $59.73, with an estimated average price of $50.21. The stock is now traded at around $54.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 2,494,800 shares as of .

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 284.01%. The purchase prices were between $23.66 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $27.09. The stock is now traded at around $29.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,558,187 shares as of .

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 67.94%. The purchase prices were between $260.47 and $318.26, with an estimated average price of $294.87. The stock is now traded at around $303.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 245,392 shares as of .

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 134.35%. The purchase prices were between $62.72 and $113.67, with an estimated average price of $93.32. The stock is now traded at around $110.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 434,508 shares as of .

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp by 119.93%. The purchase prices were between $2.36 and $8.24, with an estimated average price of $5.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 6,480,834 shares as of .

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $97.89 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $114.08.

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $93.88 and $127.28, with an estimated average price of $110.22.

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1230.68 and $1840.91, with an estimated average price of $1519.55.

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.82 and $71.24, with an estimated average price of $62.07.

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $47.24 and $209.99, with an estimated average price of $147.25.

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $1.55 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $3.85.