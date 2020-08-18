Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC Buys Expedia Group Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Stamps.com Inc, Sells ACI Worldwide Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, New York Times Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Expedia Group Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Stamps.com Inc, Verint Systems Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, sells ACI Worldwide Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, New York Times Co, Talend SA, Flex during the 3-months ended 2020Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC. As of 2020Q2, Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $753 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EXPE, QCOM, STMP, VRNT, RCL, WMG, UBER, FAF, CATM, WPF.U, LRN, ARCE, ZG, UPWK,

EXPE, QCOM, STMP, VRNT, RCL, WMG, UBER, FAF, CATM, WPF.U, LRN, ARCE, ZG, UPWK, Added Positions: SAIL, BKNG, ADSK, IDCC, FLWS,

SAIL, BKNG, ADSK, IDCC, FLWS, Reduced Positions: NYT, FLEX, NICE, EVER, IMMR, GWRE, DT, LORL, PETQ,

NYT, FLEX, NICE, EVER, IMMR, GWRE, DT, LORL, PETQ, Sold Out: ACIW, CTXS, TLND, ESTC, ATVI, ZM,

For the details of Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shannon+river+fund+management+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

New York Times Co (NYT) - 1,895,856 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.11% InterDigital Inc (IDCC) - 1,313,863 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.55% Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 1,518,194 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07% Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 238,379 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.46% SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) - 1,743,341 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.06%

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $93.99, with an estimated average price of $72.4. The stock is now traded at around $88.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 451,101 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.23 and $91.37, with an estimated average price of $79.85. The stock is now traded at around $112.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 364,060 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC initiated holding in Stamps.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.24 and $216.2, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $269.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 154,630 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC initiated holding in Verint Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.53 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 569,744 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $24.39 and $75.12, with an estimated average price of $44.95. The stock is now traded at around $59.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 424,360 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $32.86, with an estimated average price of $31.19. The stock is now traded at around $30.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 528,490 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC added to a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc by 46.06%. The purchase prices were between $13.15 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $37.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,743,341 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 125.66%. The purchase prices were between $1230.68 and $1840.91, with an estimated average price of $1519.55. The stock is now traded at around $1780.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 11,960 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $137.05 and $241.62, with an estimated average price of $195.46. The stock is now traded at around $242.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 238,379 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC sold out a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $21.75 and $29.08, with an estimated average price of $26.13.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $136.73 and $154.02, with an estimated average price of $143.66.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC sold out a holding in Talend SA. The sale prices were between $19.09 and $37.33, with an estimated average price of $29.3.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $47.39 and $93.47, with an estimated average price of $72.65.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.5 and $76.58, with an estimated average price of $69.52.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $113.75 and $259.51, with an estimated average price of $178.45.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC reduced to a holding in New York Times Co by 23.11%. The sale prices were between $28.44 and $42.78, with an estimated average price of $36.23. The stock is now traded at around $44.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.99%. Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC still held 1,895,856 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC reduced to a holding in Flex Ltd by 34.5%. The sale prices were between $7.49 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.21%. Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC still held 2,931,678 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC reduced to a holding in NICE Ltd by 29.6%. The sale prices were between $140.88 and $196.74, with an estimated average price of $174.54. The stock is now traded at around $223.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.55%. Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC still held 150,185 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC reduced to a holding in EverQuote Inc by 42.04%. The sale prices were between $23.05 and $62.62, with an estimated average price of $46.55. The stock is now traded at around $39.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC still held 416,340 shares as of .

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC reduced to a holding in Immersion Corp by 47.19%. The sale prices were between $5.31 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC still held 698,860 shares as of .