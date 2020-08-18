Capital International Sarl Buys Legend Biotech Corp, Credicorp, Merck Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Enel Americas SA, Enbridge Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Capital International Sarl (Current Portfolio) buys Legend Biotech Corp, Credicorp, Merck Inc, AMETEK Inc, TC Energy Corp, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Enel Americas SA, Enbridge Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, AstraZeneca PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital International Sarl. As of 2020Q2, Capital International Sarl owns 205 stocks with a total value of $752 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LEGN, BAP, AME, UBS, VICI, CREE, BAX, GLPI, PSA, PAYX, KT, AU, TRN, KHC, EXR, ZBH, AL, MTD, FLT, CL,
- Added Positions: MRK, TRP, JPM, TSM, AAPL, RCL, PM, KLAC, YNDX, AMZN, TFC, RYAAY, TRMB, UNH, V, AVGO, ICE, SRE, GDDY, TSLA, GILD, AMX, ABT, PEP, MMC, CMCSA, COST, DE, EW, YUM, CVX, FB, LLY, MCO, GOOGL, SGEN, AON, DHR, NTAP, MA, PYPL, ETRN, ASML, HON, VRTX, BK, NKE, LYB, COP, ISRG, SHOP, CB, ADBE, BAC, CE, CCI, GPN, TEVA, AZUL, BSX, VALE, JNJ, REGN, SHW, WPM, TMO, RTX, CHTR, BLK, CSX, EQIX, GIS, SLB, NOW, ZTS, GOOG, CNI, EA, JKHY, MDLZ, NFLX, LIN, RNR, WAB, WCN, WFC, PODD, BWXT, CDK, SMAR, AMD, MO, ADSK, EWBC, EL, HEI, HD, IBN, IDXX, INCY, INTC, PNC, PFE, VZ, TEL, MSCI, RARE, HGV, AYX, SE, ACGL, BRK.B, EOG, EXC, HDB, IEX, INFY, LII, MU, NBIX, ON, PHG, SIVB, STT, ANTM, HEI.A, MLCO, FRC, AGIO, ZEN, QSR, NVCR, BKR, DOW, CNQ, CI, GGB, NEM,
- Reduced Positions: ENB, AZN, MELI, EFX, CME, RE, NTR, HUYA, KO, QCOM, LVS, DESP, BA, HCM, GOLD, AMT, AES, LOMA, PBR, UNP, BKNG, TDG, MSFT, EIX, OCFT, BX, TXN, HLT, PG, APD,
- Sold Out: BABA, ENIA, ODFL, RDS.B, HXL, AVGOP.PFD, NTES, ATI, WBA, PBR.A, OTIS, CCEP, WYNN, CARR, NSC, DELL, DPZ, MAR, VRSN, FLIR, DD, TSG, CAT, ATUS, WDAY, UBER, GLOB, SAGE, AMAT, MSI, MS, MGM, JCI, GE, GS, VIOT, ALLK, SRPT, BHF, TWLO, CF, GCI, BLUE, TTM, MET, HAL,
For the details of CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+international+sarl/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 68,137 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.76%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,806 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 104,287 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,910 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.98%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 335,233 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.59%
Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Legend Biotech Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.1 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $39.07. The stock is now traded at around $32.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 315,510 shares as of .New Purchase: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)
Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $129.55 and $169.65, with an estimated average price of $142.16. The stock is now traded at around $130.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 45,445 shares as of .New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)
Capital International Sarl initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.81 and $96.99, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $101.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 55,811 shares as of .New Purchase: UBS Group AG (UBS)
Capital International Sarl initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $8.84 and $11.95, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 245,396 shares as of .New Purchase: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Capital International Sarl initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $22.99, with an estimated average price of $18.28. The stock is now traded at around $22.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 126,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Cree Inc (CREE)
Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Cree Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.45 and $61.69, with an estimated average price of $47.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 32,205 shares as of .Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 243.12%. The purchase prices were between $73.8 and $83.98, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $84.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 96,857 shares as of .Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Capital International Sarl added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 377.16%. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $44.86. The stock is now traded at around $49.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 121,771 shares as of .Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Capital International Sarl added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 48.98%. The purchase prices were between $84.03 and $113.45, with an estimated average price of $94.84. The stock is now traded at around $98.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 128,980 shares as of .Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $46.51 and $57.55, with an estimated average price of $52.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 335,233 shares as of .Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Apple Inc by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $240.91 and $366.53, with an estimated average price of $308.62. The stock is now traded at around $462.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 42,334 shares as of .Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 1459.27%. The purchase prices were between $24.39 and $75.12, with an estimated average price of $44.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 69,824 shares as of .Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $187.11 and $228.75, with an estimated average price of $207.72.Sold Out: Enel Americas SA (ENIA)
Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Enel Americas SA. The sale prices were between $5.75 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $7.73.Sold Out: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $122.33 and $171.09, with an estimated average price of $151.36.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $28.6 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $32.71.Sold Out: Hexcel Corp (HXL)
Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $35.54.Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)
Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $887.71 and $1143.35, with an estimated average price of $1034.4.
