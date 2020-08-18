Peloton Wealth Strategists Buys Medtronic PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corp, AbbVie Inc, Sells Raytheon Co, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, SPDR S&P500 ETF TR

Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Peloton Wealth Strategists (Current Portfolio) buys Medtronic PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corp, AbbVie Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Microsoft Corp, sells Raytheon Co, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, SPDR S&P500 ETF TR, Cantel Medical Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peloton Wealth Strategists. As of 2020Q2, Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 56 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Mastercard Inc (MA) - 31,890 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 27,850 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 13,935 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.12% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,485 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) - 105,200 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.37%

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $84.11 and $103.33, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $101.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 37,100 shares as of .

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.93 and $74.16, with an estimated average price of $62.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 52,058 shares as of .

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $88.81 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $98.12. The stock is now traded at around $105.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 15,328 shares as of .

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $24.39 and $75.12, with an estimated average price of $44.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 20,675 shares as of .

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.67 and $130.07, with an estimated average price of $106.27. The stock is now traded at around $146.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of .

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $49.18 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $53.02. The stock is now traded at around $60.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,150 shares as of .

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 71.14%. The purchase prices were between $73.37 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $87.8. The stock is now traded at around $95.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 44,463 shares as of .

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $152.11 and $203.51, with an estimated average price of $180.95. The stock is now traded at around $211.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 22,105 shares as of .

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $256.46 and $373.01, with an estimated average price of $329.62. The stock is now traded at around $356.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,135 shares as of .

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in Raytheon Co. The sale prices were between $116.96 and $131.15, with an estimated average price of $123.51.

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $27.06 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $37.26.