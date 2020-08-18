  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Peloton Wealth Strategists Buys Medtronic PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corp, AbbVie Inc, Sells Raytheon Co, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, SPDR S&P500 ETF TR

August 18, 2020 | About: ABBV -0.73% MSFT +0.58% ILMN +0.55% MDT -0.29% RTX -1.07% JNK +0.02% RCL +0.18% TREX +1.25% UL +0.5% RTN +0% CMD +0.89%

Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Peloton Wealth Strategists (Current Portfolio) buys Medtronic PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corp, AbbVie Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Microsoft Corp, sells Raytheon Co, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, SPDR S&P500 ETF TR, Cantel Medical Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peloton Wealth Strategists. As of 2020Q2, Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 56 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Peloton Wealth Strategists
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 31,890 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
  2. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 27,850 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 13,935 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.12%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,485 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  5. YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) - 105,200 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.37%
New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $84.11 and $103.33, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $101.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 37,100 shares as of .

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.93 and $74.16, with an estimated average price of $62.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 52,058 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (JNK)

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $88.81 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $98.12. The stock is now traded at around $105.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 15,328 shares as of .

New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $24.39 and $75.12, with an estimated average price of $44.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 20,675 shares as of .

New Purchase: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.67 and $130.07, with an estimated average price of $106.27. The stock is now traded at around $146.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of .

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $49.18 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $53.02. The stock is now traded at around $60.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,150 shares as of .

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 71.14%. The purchase prices were between $73.37 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $87.8. The stock is now traded at around $95.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 44,463 shares as of .

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $152.11 and $203.51, with an estimated average price of $180.95. The stock is now traded at around $211.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 22,105 shares as of .

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $256.46 and $373.01, with an estimated average price of $329.62. The stock is now traded at around $356.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,135 shares as of .

Sold Out: Raytheon Co (RTN)

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in Raytheon Co. The sale prices were between $116.96 and $131.15, with an estimated average price of $123.51.

Sold Out: Cantel Medical Corp (CMD)

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $27.06 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $37.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Peloton Wealth Strategists. Also check out:

