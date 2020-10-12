Should You Invest in Lamb Weston Now?

Shares of packaged foods company Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) are up 5% since reporting earnings last week. The company reported its second quarater results for fiscal 2021 results on Wednesday before markets opened, which beat expectations on revenue and earnings.

Despite the post-earnings rally, the company still remains 13% down this year and 23% off this year's high. This implies that there could be some room to run as we enter into the final quarter of the calendar year. However, as shown by the Peter Lynch earnings line above, shares of the company appear to be currently overvalued.

Highlights from fiscal Q2 results

In the company's most recent quarterly results, Lamb Weston's net sales fell 12% to $871.5 million. This was still better than what the market expected with Wall Street estimates having a consensus figure of about $869.2 million.

The Idaho-based company's earnings per share of $0.61 represented a decline of 22.8% from the same period last year. This still topped the consensus analyst estimate of $0.30.

Lamb Weston did not issue any guidance for revenue and earnings. However, management did point out that North America sales for the next quarter were tracking 90% last year's equivalent. This data is from the four-week period ending Sep. 25. It indicates that the company's top line for fiscal Q3 could still be lower than the figures reported the same period a year ago unless there is a significant improvement in October and November.

Sales from Europe, China and Australia were also reported to be tracking very closely to the figures reported in the same period last year. However, the rest of Asia and Latin America were reported to be struggling to keep up.

Lamb Weston reported total cash of $1.03 billion as of Aug. 29 while total debt stood at $3.06 billion.

Valuation

Based on the company's total cash, Lamb Weston is currently trading at about 10.36 in the price-to-cash ratio. However, its forward 12-month price-earnings ratio of 28.25 looks considerably high compared to close peers General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) and The J.M. Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM), whose equivalent price-earnings ratios stand at 16.54 and 15.70, respectively. Even Post Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:POST) ratio of 21.69 is lower than Lamb Weston's.

However, when we factor in long-term growth based on earnings projection for the next five years, Lamb Weston looks more attractive from the perspective of growth investing. Its PEG ratio of 1.96 is multiple times lower than Smucker's 27.29. General Mills and Post Holdings also trade at significantly higher multiples with PEG ratios of 4.16 and 3.98, respectively.

In summary, shares of Lamb Weston appear to be competitively valued from a growth perspective. However, for those looking for short-term or high-certainty investment opportunities, some of Weston's peers might provide a better alternative.

Disclosure: No positions in the stocks mentioned.

