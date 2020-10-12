  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Joy Hu
Joy Hu
Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

Details the CEO buys this past week for Mission Produce and Golub Capital BDC

October 12, 2020 | About: AVO +4% GBDC -0.72%

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) President and CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 17,003 shares on Oct. 5 at a price of $12.00. The price of the stock has increased by 4.17% since then.

729502584b455dfef1c94b3037973f4d.png

Mission Produce sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Marketing and Distribution and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers.

The company has a market cap of $866.89 million. Its shares traded at $12.50 as of Oct. 9.

On Sept. 30, 2020 the company announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share.

Director Bonnie Cruickshank Lind bought 12,500 shares on Oct. 5 at a price of $12. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 4.17%.

Insider Ross W. Wileman bought 10,000 shares on Oct. 5 at a price of $12. The price of the stock has increased by 4.17% since then.

Director Linda B. Segre bought 3,000 shares on Oct. 5 at a price of $12. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 4.17%.

Chief Operating Officer Michael A. Browne bought 3,500 shares on Oct. 1 at a price of $12.25 and 10,000 shares on Oct. 5 at a price of $12. The price of the stock has increased by 4.17% since then.

Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 12,000 shares during the past week at the average price of $13.69.

63aa1ed1a7467a4d92da69a49baa1f18.png

Golub Capital BDC is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one-stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. It also invests in second lien and subordinated loans, warrants and minority equity securities in middle-market companies.

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion. Its shares traded at $13.80 as of Oct. 9.

Net investment income during the three months ended June 30 was $35.07 million, compared to $19.41 million for the prior-year quarter.

Golub bought 20,000 shares on Sept. 28 at a price of $12.99; 10,000 shares on Sept. 30 at a price of $13.16; 4,000 shares on Oct. 2 at a price of $13.73; 4,000 shares on Oct. 6 at a price of $13.69; and 4,000 shares on Oct. 8 at a price of $13.66. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 1.02%.

Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 20,000 shares on Sept. 28 at a price of $12.99; 10,000 shares on Sept. 30 at a price of $13.16; 4,000 shares on Oct. 2 at a price of $13.73; 4,000 shares on Oct. 6 at a price of $13.69; and 4,000 shares on Oct. 8 at a price of $13.66. The price of the stock has increased by 1.02% since then.

For the complete list of stocks bought by their company CEOs, go to: CEO Buys.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

