Bill Nygren Comments on HCA Healthcare

We bought one new position in the Fund this quarter, HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA). HCA has been a longstanding holding in more diversified Oakmark portfolios, including the Oakmark Fund and the Oakmark Equity and Income Fund. We were happy to take advantage of the pandemic-driven stock price volatility to add it to the Select Fund during the quarter. HCA is the largest operator of for-profit hospitals and related health care services in the U.S. The company benefits from scale and size advantages, an attractive geographic footprint in higher growth markets, best-in-class management and governance, and an equity-friendly approach to capital allocation. Although the Covid-19 pandemic created disruptions across the hospital sector, we believe HCA's fundamentals have held up remarkably well. Management believes the company will be in an even stronger position coming out of the crisis than it was coming into it and that demand for health care services will be robust for years to come. As the economy normalizes, we expect HCA to resume growing its operating income in the mid-single digits. At less than 10x normal earnings, the shares are selling well below our estimate of intrinsic value.
