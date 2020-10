David Herro and Bill Nygren Comment on Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care ( XTER:FME ) (Germany) is the largest provider of dialysis services and products worldwide, occupying the top position in each business. Fresenius provides life-critical dialysis service with a steady 6% global growth of patients in need. In particular, we like that the U.S. dialysis market is a duopoly, and both players control more than one-third of the market, which gives them clout with insurers and benefits from scale. In addition, Fresenius is the only integrated supplier of products and services. This means that its products business benefits from insight and rapid industry adoption from the service side and its service business benefits from improved international market access from the products side. Furthermore, we believe that the company's pricing outlook is improving, which should help its margin, and that the rise of home-based dialysis will provide additional momentum, which adds to our confidence in this investment.