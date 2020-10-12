4 Renewable Energy Companies Growing Profits

The renewable energy sector has plenty of room to grow as increasing climate change concerns and the current lack of profitability that comes with investing in most oil companies are pushing individuals, corporations and governments alike to invest in clean energy generation.

In contrast to oil, which is running a supply surplus as demand growth begins to flatten, the renewable energy sector is seeing growth in both supply and demand as these alternative clean energy sources become cheaper and more widely available.

One renewable energy success story is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B). Berkshire Hathaway Energy was one of the conglomerate's top-performing businesses in 2019, posting 6% growth in earnings compared to the prior year. Buffett explained the success of Berkshire Hathaway Energy in his 2019 letter to shareholders:

As a result of these tailwinds, the iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) exchange-traded fund has gained 78% year to date and 89% over the past 12 months through Oct. 12.

Many renewable energy companies have not yet reached the profitability phase yet due to how young and research-intensive the industry is. However, using the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, I searched for renewable energy companies which have operating margins higher than 6%, and which have grown their operating margins by at least 1% per year over the past two years.

According to the screener, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ), JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS), Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCPK:INGXF) and Orsted A/S (OTCPK:DNNGY) are four companies that fit the bill.

Canadian Solar

Headquartered in Guelph, Canada, Canadian Solar manufactures solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and runs large-scale commercial and residential solar projects. The company was founded in 2001 and has operations in North America, Australia, China and Japan.

On Oct. 12, shares of Canadian Solar traded around $37.99 for a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 8.95. The operating margin of 10.95% is higher than 65.92% of other companies in the semiconductors industry.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is trading below its intrinsic value but in line with its median historical valuation.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.25 and Altman Z-Score of 1.56 indicate that the company could have liquidity issues in the future. The company has a three-year revenue growth rate of 2.3% and a three-year Ebitda growth rate of 16.6%.

Gurus have been net buyers of the stock over the past few quarters. Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) owns the highest stake with 1.87% of shares outstanding, followed by John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.26% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13%.

JinkoSolar Holding

JinkoSolar Holding is the largest manufacturer of solar panels in the world. The Shanghai-based Chinese company was founded in 2006 and went public in 2010. It designs, develops, produces and markets photovoltaic products and solutions for commercial and residential customers in more than 15 countries.

On Oct. 12, shares of JinkoSolar traded around $59.57 for a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 20.55. The operating margin of 7.47% is about average for the semiconductors industry, but still high compared to most solar equipment manufacturers.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is slightly overvalued.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.27 and Altman Z-Score of 1.34 indicate that the company could have liquidity issues in the future. The company has a three-year revenue growth rate of 1.9%, but Ebitda has declined an average of 4.5% per year over the past three years.

Gurus have been net sellers of the stock over the past few quarters. John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) is the guru with the biggest stake with 0.29% of shares outstanding, followed by Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16%.

Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy is an independent power producer that develops, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind energy and solar farms. The Longueuil, Canada-based company is owned by Hydro-Québec and has operations in Canada, the U.S., France and Chile.

On Oct. 12, shares of Innergex traded around $19 for a market cap of $3.28 billion. The operating margin of 51.71% is higher than 91.96% of other independent power producers, though investors may want to take this with a grain of salt - the net margin is -15.54% in comparison, indicating the company may be using some accounting acrobatics.

The GuruFocus value chart rates the stock as "significantly overvalued" based on factors such as valuation ratios, past performance and future growth expectations.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.05 and Altman Z-Score of 0.4 indicate that the company could face liquidity issues, though as a state-funded company this isn't as likely. The company has a three-year revenue growth rate of 15% and a three-year Ebitda growth rate of 20%. Revenue growth has been fairly consistent, but earnings per share are often in the negatives.

Orsted

Orsted is a Danish multinational renewable energy provider. It specializes in offshore wind, but also produces energy through onshore wind farms, solar farms and bioenergy plants. Orsted provides energy to clients in several countries in Europe, Asia and North America.

On Oct. 12, shares of Orsted traded around $55.75 for a market cap of $70.18 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 89.91. The operating margin of 25.37% is higher than 63.34% of other companies in the independent power producers industry.

The GuruFocus value chart rates the stock as "significantly overvalued" based on factors such as valuation ratios, past performance and future growth expectations.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.48 and Altman Z-Score of 3.14 indicate that the company has a strong balance sheet. The company has a three-year revenue growth rate of 1.4% and a three-year Ebitda growth rate of 1.7%. The revenue decreases are largely due to divestitures.

Disclosure: Author owns no shares in any of the stocks mentioned. The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Investors should always conduct their own careful research and/or consult registered investment advisors before taking action in the stock market.

