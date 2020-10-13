  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Omar Venerio
Articles (1703) 

Tuesday Morning Market Highlights

Markets down, shares of Fastenal fall on earnings

October 13, 2020 | About: FAST -4.18% WAT +6.32% DIS +3.41% EOG +2.7% CLX +1.8% AZO +1.75% RCL -13% NCLH -7.3% CCL -7.3% VMC -3.46% MLM -4.26%

US Markets

U.S. stocks were in the red on Tuesday morning. The Dow retreated more than 125 points, or 0.42%, to 28,724, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.43% to 3,519 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.29%, to 11,841.

Gainers

Losers

  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) -10.6%
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) -6.5%
  • Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) -5.6%
  • Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) -3.6%
  • Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) -3.8%

Global Markets

The main European stock markets traded in the red. The UK's FTSE 100 fell 0.44%, France's CAC 40 lost 0.71%, Germany's Dax was down 1.08% and Spain's Ibex 35 retreated 0.74%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.18%, India's BSE Sensex advanced 0.08%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.20% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.04%.

Fastenal releases earnings report

Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) fell 4.5% on Tuesday morning after the company announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2020. It posted earnings per share of 38 cents, beating analysts' estimates by 1 cent. Revenue of $1.41 billion grew 2.2% year-over-year and beat expectations by $10 million.

The gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, was down 190 basis points to 45.3% in the third quarter from 47.2% in the same quarter of 2019 due to lower product margins on behalf of pandemic-related expenses such as masks and face shields.

The operating income, as a percentage of net sales, rose to 20.5% from 20.4% in the third quarter of 2019. Employee-related expenses, which represent two-thirds of total operating and administrative expenses, declined 4.9% in the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Looking at cash generation, the operating cash flow reached $780.8 in the first nine months of 2020, an increase of 32.3% from the first nine months of 2019, fueled by reduced inventory levels.

In the first quarter of 2020, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) cut his investment in the stock by 31% to 79,020 shares. Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) sold out the stock.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Omar Venerio
Omar Venerio is a capital markets, derivatives, corporate finance and financial management professor and Area Head of Finance. He is passionate about the stock market and providing independent fundamental research and hedge fund and insider trading-focused investigation.

