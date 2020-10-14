The Parnassus Fund Exits Trimble, Dentsply Sirona

Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio)'s Parnassus Fund sold shares of the following stocks during its third quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on Sept. 30.

Trimble

The firm closed its position in Trimble Inc. (TRMB). The trade had an impact of -2.09% on the portfolio.

The company, which provides location-based solutions, has a market cap of $13.09 billion and an enterprise value of $14.84 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 16.03% and return on assets of 7.61% are outperforming 80% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.1 is above the industry median of 1.31.

The largest guru shareholder of the stock is Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.58% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.03% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16%.

Dentsply Sirona

The firm's Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) position was closed. The portfolio was impacted by -2.04%.

The company, which manufactures dental supplies and equipment, has a market cap of $10.05 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. While the return on assets of -0.57% is underperforming the sector, return on equity of -0.97% is outperforming 51% of companies in the medical devices and instruments industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.49 is above the industry median of 1.75.

The largest guru shareholder is Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 8.28% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.21% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.53%.

Waste Connections

The guru's firm curbed its position in Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) by 50.32%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.48%.

The company, which provides traditional solid waste and recycling services, has a market cap of $27.45 billion and an enterprise value of $31.56 billion.



GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 3.1% and return on assets of 1.53% are underperforming 53% of companies in the waste management industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.16 is below the industry median of 0.39.



The largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 0.71% of outstanding shares, followed by Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s GAMCO Investors with 0.10%.

Guidewire

The firm reduced its Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) holding by 54.35%, impacting the portfolio by -1.24%.

The software solutions provider has a market cap of $9.67 billion and an enterprise value of $9 billion.



GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -1.7% and return on assets of -1.22% are underperforming 63% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 2.46 is above the industry median of 2.15.

The largest guru shareholder is Baron with 6.88% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.43% and Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.27%.

McCormick & Co

The investment firm curbed its holding of McCormick & Co. Inc. (MKC) by 55.76%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.17%.

The company, which provides spices, herbs, extracts and other flavorings, has a market cap of $26.80 billion and an enterprise value of $30.76 billion.



GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 21.05% and return on assets of 7.22% are outperforming 78% of companies in the consumer packaged goods industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with the cash-debt ratio of 0.05.



The largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.08% and Dodson with 0.04%.

Square

The investment firm trimmed its Square Inc. (SQ) position by 20.69%. The trade had an impact of -0.80% on the portfolio.

The payment services provider has a market cap of $82.13 billion and an enterprise value of $80.36 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 19.22% and return on assets of 5.61% are outperforming 66% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.67 is below the industry median of 2.15.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.52% of outstanding shares, followed by Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.98% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30%.

