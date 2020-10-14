5 Companies Trading With Low Price-Earnings Ratios

As of Oct. 14, the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, found that the following utility and consumer defensive companies have low price-earnings ratios and are owned by gurus. While some of them are great value investments, others may need to be researched more carefully, according to the discounted cash flow calculator.

Seneca Foods

With a market cap of $356.43 million, Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) has a price-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a price-book ratio of 0.87. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $81.55 while trading at $39.58.

The stock has gained 20.23% over the last 12 months and is now 17.63% below the 52-week high and 58.07% above the 52-week low.

The U.S. company, which provides packaged fruits and vegetables, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 17.34% and return on assets of 7.66% are outperforming 80% of companies in the consumer packaged goods industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.05 is below the industry median of 0.46.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 4.67% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 2% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.45%.

Spark Energy

With a $313.22 million market cap, Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE) is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a price-book ratio of 5.31. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $16.59 while trading at $8.83.

The share price has fallen 6.23% over the past 12 months and is now 23.2% below the 52-week high and 68.19% above the 52-week low.

The company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on assets of 7.68% is outperforming 86% of companies in the utilities, regulated industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.79 is above the industry median of 0.25.

With 2.85% of outstanding shares, Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Royce with 0.02% and John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

Just Energy

With a market cap of $257.34 million, Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 3.74.

Shares have lost 91.92% over the last 12 months and are now 94.02% below the 52-week high and 31.15% above the 52-week low.

The Canadian-based electricity and natural gas company has a GuruFocus profitability rank of 5 out of 10. The company's return on assets of 3.32% is outperforming 58% of competitors in the utilities, regulated industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.03 that is far below the industry median of 0.25.

Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder with 1.02% of outstanding shares.

Village Super Market

Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) has a market cap of $252.72 million and is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a price-book ratio of 1.10. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $16.69 while trading at $24.67.

Shares have fallen 1% over the last 12 months and are now trading 14.07% below the 52-week high and 49.70% above the 52-week low.

The company, which operates a chain of ShopRite supermarkets, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on assets of 4.08% is outperforming 66% of companies in the retail, defensive industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.65 that is above the industry median of 0.37.

With 4.88% of outstanding shares, Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 1.17% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.81%.

Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) has a market cap of $242.51 million. Its shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 13.81. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $13.11 while trading at $10.77.

Shares have climbed 25.14% over the past 12 months and are currently trading 38.07% below the 52-week high and 99.08% above the 52-week low.

The company, which operates natural and organic grocery and dietary supplement stores, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 10.9% is outperforming 66% of competitors in the retail, defensive industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.08 is below the industry median of 0.37.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Renaissance Technologies with 3.08% of outstanding shares, followed by Royce with 0.51% and Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

