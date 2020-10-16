  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2596)

FPA Capital Fund Exits Vail Resorts, Cuts Noble Energy

Fund's largest sales of the 3rd quarter

October 16, 2020 | About: MTN +0.77% NBL +0% VG +0.47% AAN +1.97% AGCO +3.04% DAN +1.43%

The FPA Capital Fund (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during its third quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on Sept. 30.

Vail Resorts

The fund closed its position in Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN). The trade had an impact of -1.95% on the portfolio.

The resorts and casinos company has a market cap of $9.56 billion and an enterprise value of $12.09 billion.

16497776ba2369e0029780d8d18eaf7d.pngGuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 11.13% and return on assets of 3.35% are outperforming 72% of companies in the travel and leisure industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.18 is far below the industry median of 0.42.

The largest guru shareholder of the stock is Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 11.24% of outstanding shares, followed by Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.39% and John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.93%.

Noble Energy

The fund's Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) position was trimmed by 34.37% The portfolio was impacted by -1.84%.

The independent oil and gas producer has a market cap of $4.10 billion and an enterprise value of $12.62 billion.

7f4ad01f901b465fb05cd3555ad8b829.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -79.79% and return on assets of -28.47% are underperforming 87% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.04 is above the industry median of 0.38.

The largest guru shareholder is Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.95% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.72% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.59%.

Vonage

The guru's fund curbed its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) by 13.96%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.43%.

The technology company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and an enterprise value of $3.12 billion.

519ecd2d51d68755b436494d541b29e5.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -6.49% and return on assets of -2.64% are underperforming 78% of companies in the telecommunication services industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.08 is far below the industry median of 0.31.

The largest guru shareholder is Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Point72 Asset Management with 1.10% of outstanding shares, followed by First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.42% and Simons' firm with 0.32%.

Aaron's

The fund reduced its Aaron's Inc. (AAN) holding by 47.33%, impacting the portfolio by -1.41%.

The company, which retails furniture and consumer electronics, has a market cap of $3.89 billion and an enterprise value of $4.20 billion.

d8b66d333326081b50c854c526d99b04.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of -16.56% and return on assets of -8.96% are underperforming 82% of companies in the business services industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.5 is below the industry median of 0.81.

The largest guru shareholder is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 3.08% of outstanding shares, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s GAMCO Investors with 0.39% and First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10%.

AGCO

The investment fund curbed its holding of AGCO Corp. (AGCO) by 44.37%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.34%.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer has a market cap of $6.02 billion and an enterprise value of $7.55 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 1.89% and return on assets of 0.68% are underperforming 67% of companies in the farm and heavy construction machinery industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.21 is below the industry median of 0.6.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Simons' firm with 0.41% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15%, First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gotham Asset Management with 0.03%.

Dana

The investment fund trimmed its Dana Inc. (DAN) position by 22.54%. The trade had an impact of -1% on the portfolio.

The company, which provides driveline, sealing and thermal-management technologies for vehicles, has a market cap of $2.12 billion and an enterprise value of $4.53 billion.

08a1456c4203ebe30afb1d7da8ff6f24.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 3.41% and return on assets of 0.83% are underperforming 52% of companies in the vehicles and parts industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.23 is below the industry median of 0.48.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Gabelli's firm with 2.23% of outstanding shares, followed by Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.21%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


