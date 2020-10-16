John Rogers Comments on Adtalem Global Education

There were a few notable performance detractors in the quarter. Global leader in for-profit education, Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) traded materially lower following its announcement to acquire Walden University from Laureate Education in an all-cash transaction. Investors are concerned this action will reduce the company's financial flexibility from a net cash to net debt position, ahead of a potential democratic shift in Washington. While the headwinds are near-term in nature, we believe the acquisition is expected to be accretive. The combined company will be number one in undergrad and graduate nursing enrollment in the U.S. and the largest producer of African-American MDs, PhDs and nurses in the country.



From John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Ariel Fund third-quarter 2020 commentary.





