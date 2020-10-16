Third Avenue Comments on Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry's issues today appear entirely exogenous to the company and are primarily a function of the COVID-related shutdown. Not surprisingly this has caused a reduction in new business generation for the company, which we believe to be temporary. We view the company to be quite cheap as measured by its valuation relative to any estimate of normalized profit. Furthermore, the combination of a very strong balance sheet and a highly flexible cost structure put the company in a position to endure long bouts of depressed operating conditions, if necessary. We do suspect though that there are several underappreciated factors that may drive a more rapid business recovery than some seem to expect. First, it would not be surprising to see an acceleration of C-suite and board member turnover as companies emerge from the pandemic and adjust previous plans. Similarly, the COVID experience has accelerated a number of pre-existing trends whereby a variety of large-employment industries may not be in a position to re-hire their former workforces for some time while other large-employment industries are finding themselves needing to expand workforces rapidly. Last but not least, Korn Ferry is one of the companies on the front lines of helping companies accomplish their diversity and inclusion goals. Korn Ferry's employee education and training functions support corporate culture as it relates to diversity and inclusion and the company's executive search functions are increasingly being called upon to help make boards and c-suites more diverse. It is our sense that this incremental source of demand is lasting and more substantial than may be appreciated today.
From Third Avenue Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s third-quarter 2020 portfolio manager commentary.
