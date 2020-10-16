T. Rowe Price Japan Fund's Top 4 Trades in the 3rd Quarter

The T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio), part of Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), disclosed this week that its top four trades in the third quarter included a reduction in its Miura Co. Ltd. (TSE:6005) holding and position boosts in the following three companies: Hoshizaki Corp. (TSE:6465), UT Group Co. Ltd. (TSE:2146) and Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp. (TSE:3249).

Managed by Archibald Ciganer, the fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies with primary operations in Japan. T. Rowe Price Japan looks for companies with strong market positions, attractive business niches, attractive industry positions, seasoned management, stable earnings and cash flow and strong balance sheets.

As of the quarter-end, the fund's $918 million equity portfolio contains 57 stocks with 33.53% weight in industrials. The next largest sectors in terms of weight are technology and communication services, with weights of 16.80% and 13.08%.

Miura

The fund sold 177,800 shares of Miura, trimming the position 24.21% and the equity portfolio 0.92%. Shares averaged 4,375.68 yen ($41.52) during the third quarter.

Miura manufactures marine and exhaust gas boilers, water treatment and food processing equipment. GuruFocus ranks the company's financial strength 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a strong Altman Z-score of 9.22 and interest coverage and debt ratios that outperform over 82% of global competitors.

Miura's profitability ranks 8 out of 10, driven by a 3.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 4.9% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 80% of global competitors.

Hoshizaki

The fund added 28,500 shares of Hoshizaki, increasing the position 5.58% and the equity portfolio 0.25%. Shares averaged 8,348.33 yen during the third quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its current price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.06.

GuruFocus ranks the food service equipment manufacturer's financial strength 8 out of 10 on the back of positive investing signs like no long-term debt and a strong Altman Z-score of 5.9.

UT Group

The fund added 27,000 shares of UT Group, increasing the position 3.68% and the equity portfolio 0.10%. Shares averaged 2,969.38 yen during the third quarter.

GuruFocus ranks the business service company's financial strength and profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 7.07, a 3.5-star business predictability rank and a return on assets that outperforms over 95% of global competitors.

Industrial & Investment Fund

The fund added 412 shares of Industrial & Investment Fund, increasing the position 20.33% and the equity portfolio 0.08%. Shares averaged 185,991 yen during the third quarter.

GuruFocus ranks the Japanese real estate investment trust's financial strength 4 out of 10: Although the REIT's interest coverage of 9.46 outperforms 82.31% of global competitors, Industrial & Investment Fund has a weak Altman Z-score of 1.45 and debt ratios that underperform over 65% of global competitors.

Disclosure: No positions.

