Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Chairman and CEO Robert Francis Rivers bought 200,000 shares on Oct. 14 at a price of $10.00. The price of the stock has increased by 19.1% since then.

Eastern Bankshares is the holding company for Eastern Bank. Eastern Bankshares provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers.

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion. Its shares traded at $11.91 as of Oct. 16.

On Oct. 14, the company announced that it had completed the mutual-to-stock conversion of Eastern Bank Corporation and the offering of common stock. The company sold 179,287,828 shares of common stock at $10.00 per share in the offering for gross offering proceeds of approximately $1,792,878,000, including the sale of 14,940,652 shares of common stock to the Eastern Bank employee stock ownership plan.

CEO of Eastern Insurance Group John Francis Koegel bought 50,000 shares on Oct. 14 at a price of $10. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 19.1%.

Chief Financial Officer James Burke Fitzgerald bought 150,000 shares on Oct. 14 at a price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 19.1% since then.

Executive Vice President Barbara Jane Heinemann bought 102,000 shares on Oct. 14 at a price of $10. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 19.1%.

Chief Human Resources Officer Nancy Huntington Stager bought 60,395 shares on Oct. 14 at a price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 19.1% since then.

Audit Committee, Eastern Bank Antonio Lopez bought 2,500 shares on Oct. 14 at a price of $10. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 19.1%.

Chief Information Officer Donald Michael Westermann bought 20,000 shares on Oct. 14 at a price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 19.1% since then.

Chief Credit Officer Daniel J. Sullivan bought 100,000 shares of EBC stock on Oct. 14 at a price of $10. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 19.1%.

Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) President and CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 95,500 shares on Oct. 14 at a price of $19.00. The price of the stock has increased by 68.74% since then.

Kronos Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes through a precision medicine strategy by targeting dysregulated transcription.

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion. Its shares traded at $32.06 as of Oct. 16.

On Oct. 14, the company announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 15,131,579 shares of its common stock, which includes 1,973,684 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $19.00 per share.

Chief Financial Officer Yasir B. Al-wakeel bought 5,250 shares on Oct. 14 at a price of $19. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 68.74%.

10% Owner Omega Fund V GP, L.P. bought 450,000 shares on Oct. 14 at a price of $19. The price of the stock has increased by 68.74% since then.

Director and 10% Owner Otello Stampacchia bought 450,000 shares on Oct. 14 at a price of $19. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 68.74%.

Director Elena Ridloff bought 2,630 shares on Oct. 14 at a price of $19. The price of the stock has increased by 68.74% since then.

Director John C. Martin bought 75,800 shares on Oct. 14 at a price of $19. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 68.74%.

Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel Barbara Kosacz bought 5,250 shares on Oct. 14 at a price of $19. The price of the stock has increased by 68.74% since then.

Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) CEO Investment Adviser Christopher D. Clark bought 20,000 shares during the past week at the average price of $11.06.

Royce Value Trust is a diversified closed-end investment company. It invests in diversified sectors including consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financial, IT, telecommunications and materials. The company portfolio includes common stocks, preferred stocks, corporate bonds and repurchase agreements.

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion. Its shares traded at $13.65 as of Oct. 16.

The year-to-date return (NAV) is -0.34%, and the year-to-date return (market) is -3.32%.

CEO Investment Adviser Christopher D. Clark bought 10,000 shares on Oct. 12 at a price of $8.37 and another 10,000 shares on Oct. 12 at a price of $13.72. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 0.51%

Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 8,000 shares during the past week at the average price of $13.67.

Golub Capital BDC is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one-stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. It also invests in second lien and subordinated loans, warrants and minority equity securities in middle-market companies.

The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion. Its shares traded at $13.46 as of Oct. 16.

Net investment income during the three months ended June 30 was $35.07 million, compared to $19.41 million for the prior-year quarter.

Golub bought 4,000 shares on Oct. 2 at a price of $13.73; 4,000 shares on Oct. 6 at a price of $13.69; 4,000 shares on Oct. 8 at a price of $13.66; 4,000 shares on Oct. 12 at a price of $13.74; and 4,000 shares on Oct. 14 at a price of $13.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.1% since then.

Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 4,000 shares on Oct. 2 at a price of $13.73; 4,000 shares on Oct. 6 at a price of $13.69; 4,000 shares on Oct. 8 at a price of $13.66; 4,000 shares on Oct. 12 at a price of $13.74; and 4,000 shares on Oct. 14 at a price of $13.61. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 1.1%.

