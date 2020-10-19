6 Energy Stocks Outperforming the Benchmark

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the stocks of the following guru-owned energy companies have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months through Oct. 19.

Aemetis

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has a market cap of $72.33 million. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 177.77% over the past year.

As of Monday, the share price was 810.81% above the 52-week low and 13.59% below the 52-week high.

The international renewable fuel and biochemicals company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 3 out of 10. The return on assets of -22.25% is underperforming 75% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10 with the cash-debt ratio of 0.02.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 1.81% of outstanding shares.

American Resources

With a market cap of $67.18 million, American Resources Corp. (AREC) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 145.27% over the past 12 months.

As of Monday, the price was 453.13% above the 52-week low and 64.10% below the 52-week high.

The company, which operates in coal mining and coal processing operations, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 1 out of 10. The return on assets of -105.83% is underperforming 94% of companies in the other energy sources industry. Its financial strength is rated 1 out of 10 with the cash-debt ratio of 0.05.

Blueknight

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP) has a market cap of $54.79 million. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 14.03% over the past year.

As of Monday, the price was 152.83% above the 52-week low and 25.14% below the 52-week high.

The company, which provides integrated storage, gathering and transportation services, has a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on assets of 4.19% is outperforming 82% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with an equity-to-asset ratio of -0.12.

Sanchez Midstream

With a market cap of $12.97 million, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 77.80% over the past 12 months.

As of Monday, the price was 373.33% above the 52-week low and 55.63% below the 52-week high.

The company, which develops and operates midstream and other energy-producing assets, had a GuruFocus profitability rating of 3 out of 10. The return on assets of -3.54% is outperforming 52% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.02.

Tengasco

Tengasco Inc. (TGC) has a market cap of $9.41 million. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 22.96% over the past 12 months.

As of Monday, the price was 137.84% above the 52-week low and 20% below the 52-week high.

The company, which operates in the in the business of exploration and production of oil and natural gas, has a profitability rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of -23.33% and return on assets of -16.39% are underperforming 69% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 8.26.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 1.71% of outstanding shares.

Dynagas

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) has a market cap of $87.25 million. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 8.85% over the past year.

Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 35.01. As of Monday, the price was 146.94% above the 52-week low and 39.04% below the 52-week high.

The company, which operates LNG carriers, has a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -1% and return on assets of 1.35% are outperforming 60% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with the cash-debt ratio of 0.38.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Francisco Garcia Parames (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.77% of outstanding shares.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

