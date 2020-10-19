  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2599)

5 Cyclical Stocks Gurus Are Buying

Tractor Supply makes the list

October 19, 2020 | About: ROL -1.02% TSCO -0.52% TCOM +0.7% IP +0.42% NVR -1.09%

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener as of Oct. 19, the following cyclical stocks are popular among gurus.

Rollins

Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has a market cap of $19.16 billion. Its revenue has risen just 1% over the past 10 years.

b8a14f2562d29480fe8baeef7fed92fb.png

The company, which provides pest and termite control services, is held by seven gurus, including Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.70% of outstanding shares, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.38% and Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.25%.

As of Oct. 19, the stock was trading with a price-book ratio of 22.20. The share price of $58.38 was 1.34% below the 52-week high and 90.04% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has climbed 76%.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ:TSCO) has a market cap of $17.50 billion. Its revenue has grown 10% over the past five years.

Among the six gurus invested in the U.S. company, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest shareholder with 0.38% of outstanding shares, followed by David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.14%.

679bce76630eabd4bc8fef21c318b52a.png

As of Oct. 19, the stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 25.78. The share price of $152.05 was 3.02% below the 52-week high and 137.99% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has risen 62%.

Trip.com

Trip.com Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:TCOM) has a market cap of $17.50 billion. Its revenue has climbed 35.20% over the past decade.

The company is held by 10 gurus. The largest guru shareholder is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.55% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Simons' firm with 1.53% and David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.04%.

8e220e1c44259f633ad4bfb78284b176.png

As of Oct. 19, shares were trading with a price-earnings ratio of 1.27, The share price of $29.68 was 23.80% below the 52-week high and 47.66% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has lost 11%.

International Paper

International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) has a market cap of $17.33 billion. Its revenue has lost 1.30% over the past 10 years.

A total of eight gurus hold the stock. With 1.88% of outstanding shares, Hotchkis & Wiley is the largest guru shareholder, followed by the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.46% and Simons' firm with 0.22%.

d1589b8a78d4ae6229254054111d98ed.png

On Oct. 19, the stock traded with a price-book ratio of 2.46. The share price of $44.58 was 6.23% below the 52-week high and 69.33% above the 52-week low. Since July 2010, the stock has lost 3.30%.

NVR

NVR Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has a market cap of $16.15 billion. Its revenue has risen 11.90% over the past 10 years.

Eleven gurus own the stock. The company's largest guru shareholder is Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.68% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.63% and the Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.54%.

c03d2bfa0212f78997166f68a0f23dd6.png

On Oct. 19, the share price of $4,342 was 4.23% below the 52-week high and 110.49% above the 52-week low. The stock was trading with a price-book ratio of 6.16. Year to date, the stock price has risen 13%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


Comments

