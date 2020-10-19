  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Keeley Asset Management Comments on Kontoor Brands

October 19, 2020 | About: KTB +3.38%
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) (KTB - $24.20 – NYSE) is the second-largest manufacturer in the global jeans market, with its portfolio largely consisting of the Wrangler and Lee brands. Kontoor's shares lagged the broader market earlier this year, but they rebounded nicely in the third quarter as the company and its primary competitor both saw trends improve. In addition, Kontoor's signi cant launch of Lee in 2,000 Wal-Mart stores has been tracking very well. More broadly, as the pandemic has dragged on, consumers have continued their shift toward wearing more casual apparel. at trend initially had bene ted athleisure brands, but it's increasingly turning out to be a plus for jeans manufacturers as well. Finally, Kontoor is due to reinstate its dividend during the fourth quarter.

From Keeley Asset Management Corp (Trades, Portfolio)'s Small Cap Dividend Value Fund third-quarter 2020 commentary.

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

