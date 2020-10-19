  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (2718) 

Keeley Asset Management Comments on South Jersey Industries

Guru stock highlight

October 19, 2020 | About: SJI -0.88%
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) (SJI - $19.27 – NYSE) is a utility holding company that operates a gas Utility in Southern New Jersey as well as providing Wholesale Energy Marketing and Fuel Management services. e stock has been under pressure the past couple of quarters along with the overall Utility sector. ere are fears that COVID-19 will negatively impact demand along with changing investor sentiment. However, the company reported solid results over the past couple of quarters along and rea rmed its full-year earnings expectations. We attribute some of the weakness to its partial ownership of the proposed PennEast pipeline. is is a partially constructed pipeline where the viability of its completion is in doubt as a result of the litigation-related cancellation of another pipeline project. Until it is resolved, this issue could remain an overhang. In addition, we would have expected the Utility sector to perform better in this low-rate environment given the regulated nature of the business and very attractive dividend yields. We continue to like South Jersey's attractive valuation (13x 2020 estimate of $1.53) and dividend yield of 5.9%.

From Keeley Asset Management Corp (Trades, Portfolio)'s Small Cap Dividend Value Fund third-quarter 2020 commentary.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)