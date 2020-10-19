What Investors Need to Know About Halliburton's 3rd-Quarter Results

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) released its third-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Oct. 19. The world's second-largest oilfield services provider recorded an earnings beat, but missed revenue projections due to lower demand for oil.

The key numbers

The Houston-based company reported adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, topping analysts' estimates of 8 cents. The company recorded a net loss of $17 million, translating to a GAAP loss of 2 cents per share. That compares with net income of $296 million, or 34 cents per share, recorded in the prior three-month period.

The company booked third-quarter revenue of $2.97 billion, down 46% from the prior-year quarter. Analysts had expected revenue to be $3.09 billion.

Segment performance

In the completion and production segment, Halliburton recorded a revenue decline of 6% sequentially to $1.6 billion, on the back of low completion tool sales in Europe, Africa, the Gulf of Mexico and Latin America. In addition, lower cementing activity in Middle East, Asia and North America hampered sales. This was partially offset by higher simulation activity and artificial lift sales in North America. Operating income in the division amounted to $212 million, down 33%.

Drilling and evaluation contributed $1.4 billion in consolidated revenue, which plunged 8% when compared with the previous quarter. The decline was primarily driven by reduced services related to drilling and wireline in North America and the Eastern Hemisphere. This was partially offset by improved drilling activity in Latin America.

Revenue in North America stood at $984 million, down 7% sequentially. The company's worldwide revenue was approximately $2 billion, reflecting a 7% drop from the second quarter. In a statement, President and CEO Jeff Miller said:

"The pace of activity declines in the international markets is slowing, while the North America industry structure continues to improve, and activity is stabilizing. We have a strong international business, a lean North America operation, and an efficient capital deployment strategy, all enabled by continued adoption of leading digital technologies that benefit our customers and Halliburton."

Halliburton introduces SmartFleet

Halliburton rolled out SmartFleet, which happens to be its first intelligent programmed fracturing system. SmartFleet persistently measures cluster uniformity as well as fracture geometry by connecting to the reservoir through underground sensing. The operator of SmartFleet gets a real-time fracture control while pumping by assimilating subsurface fracture measurements, live 3-D visualization and synchronized fracture decision-making and commands, which is unlike any other fracturing fleet. Michael Segura, vice president of Product Enhancement, said:

"The SmartFleet system is the first of its kind, giving operators the ability to see and control how they land their fracs. SmartFleet represents a step-change towards intelligent fracturing that gives operators the ability to optimize fracture outcomes while pumping, allowing them to drive capital efficiency and asset performance."

Guidance

The company did not provide any guidance figures for earnings and revenue.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

