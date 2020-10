Keeley Asset Management Comments on Fortune Brands Home & Security

is one of the leading manufacturers of products used in new home construction and repair & remodel with strong market positions in cabinets and plumbing products. Fortune Brands is a key bene ciary of the pandemic-induced dislocations as consumers shifted spending to home repair and remodel driving strong growth and pro tability in the company's agship plumbing brand Moen and composite decking Fiberon business. e improvement in new home construction should drive improvement in the cabinets segment as the value-priced o erings have performed well in this environment. e near-term outlook and underlying trends remain favorable.

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

From Keeley Asset Management Corp Portfolio )'s Small-Mid Cap Value Fund third-quarter 2020 shareholder commentary