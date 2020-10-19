  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Richmond American Unveils New Model Homes in Aurora

October 19, 2020 | About: NYSE:MDC -2.81%

Tour them this weekend at The Aurora Highlands!

AURORA, Colo., Oct. 19, 2020

AURORA, Colo., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that its brand-new Alexandrite, Arlington, Hemingway and Lapis model homes are opening for tours at The Aurora Highlands (RichmondAmerican.com/TheAuroraHighlands) this weekend. This beautiful new master-planned community offers versatile ranch and two-story floor plans, complete with 3-car garages and an impressive array of design options.

The Hemingway, modeled at The Aurora Highlands in Aurora, Colorado, is one of Richmond American’s most popular floor plans.

Grand Opening Weekend: October 24 & 25 (RichmondAmerican.com/TheAuroraHiglandsGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by to tour the fully furnished model homes at The Aurora Highlands starting on Saturday, October 24. The Sales Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and from 12 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

More about The Aurora Highlands

  • New homes from the upper $300s
  • 11 inspired ranch and two-story floor plans
  • 2 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,420 to 2,770 sq. ft.
  • Easy access to popular schools, shopping, dining and Denver International Airport
  • Close proximity to E-470 and I-70
  • Hundreds of design options

The Aurora Highlands is located at 24193 39th Avenue in Aurora. For more information about this community, please call 303.850.5750.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-unveils-new-model-homes-in-aurora-301155171.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.


